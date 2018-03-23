Linda Alessi: A garden of plenty

There was a period in my time, when a garden was an important part of my life. My husband, Joe, was a latent farmer. Our house in Rockland County, New York sat on a large corner plot and a portion of the area was set aside for our vegetable garden.

My job was the gopher – go for string to tie the tomatoes, go attach the hose, go get the sticks to hold the beanstalks, etc. He planted string beans, peppers, eggplant, zucchini and, of course, the Italian favorite, tomatoes. He not only planted the Italian plum tomatoes but also included beefsteaks, cherry and other varieties. After his days work on his regular job as sales and service representative for Dictaphone, he hurried home to work in his vegetable garden.

My children and I took turns helping to attack the weeds that tried to choke the precious crops of which he was so proud. We discovered the success and the somewhat logical reason for the unusual size of the plants that were borne of the love and care given. The previous owner of the property worked for American Cyanamid and was given all the rejected vitamin pills that were manufactured. Vitamin pills that were chipped or broken and could not be sold were used in our garden and undoubtedly enriched the soil. It was no wonder every plant flourished in size, color and taste. It was never proven, but it makes for good conversation.

Our neighbors were quite envious when Joe would exhibit his 7-8-pound zucchini. The beefsteak tomatoes were sometimes close to the size of a small cantaloupe. It became a neighborhood contest, and Joe always won.

I can remember a late summer day when relatives from Brooklyn came to visit. They were enlisted to help gather the overabundant crop of tomatoes. My sister and her husband and my brother and his wife were knee deep in the garden with bushels of tomatoes and other vegetables. The women rolled up their slacks and put kerchiefs on their heads. The men wore caps to shield them from the sun. They did stop ever so often for a cold beer. It occurred to me, as I looked at them how they resembled a group of migrant workers, of course, less the pay and the cold beer. I still have the photos to prove the resemblance.

After a long afternoon of picking and sorting, the women helped me to make dinner, and the men talked and joked. Many times the men began to sing the old tunes and sister-in-law Sue would join them in harmonizing. This was not an unusual scene for us in the good old days.

We shared the evening together enjoying a meal of fresh-picked vegetables from our garden and the wonderful Italian bread and fresh-made sausage brought to us by the visitors from Brooklyn. Visitors were always welcomed at my house, but the prerequisite was they had to bring the treats from Brooklyn.

There was a time for planting, a time for picking, a time for enjoying nature and a time when we shared these gifts with those we loved. All of that has passed now, and only those wonderful memories remain.