Ann Haney: Take control of your future

Why? So we will never experience the abundance and peace in life God has planned for us. Before we can experience this, we must be assured God has a plan for our life that no one could fulfill but us.

“Before I shaped you in the womb, I knew all about you. Before you saw the light of day, I had Holy plans for you,” Jeremiah 1:5.

We can clearly see God has a plan for our life. Does God ever orchestrate a plan that is insufficient to produce success? Think about it. Everything God has created and spoken into existence has been to bring us pleasure and deliverance. Although we often experience hardship, it is God’s plan that we experience peace and satisfaction in this life.

“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light,” Matthew 11:28-30.

When we find ourselves overworked, overtired and overwhelmed, we are told to take the “yoke of Christ and learn of Him” to find rest and peace. What is this yoke? Yoke means to join or become linked together. That being said, we are to link ourselves to Christ to experience this rest and satisfaction. We do this through time set aside to learn of Him through prayer and Bible reading.

The first prerequisite for those who are dissatisfied with where they are at and do not know where they’re going is to take the yoke of Christ. It is through this action that clarity of purpose will be revealed for your life. Sometimes we are too busy trying to try that we fail to learn. Often, the mentality we have is, we must be busy to be blessed. When the truth is, we must be still to understand what brings forth the blessing. Are you starting to see the importance of the order of God’s plan?

All too often, people miss the first step or fail to understand its importance. You may be wondering, though, what is God doing today; is he sending these opportunities?

First of all, I believe that God is not surprised by the problems in the economy or the failures of our government structure. He knew what would happen and had a plan for the deliverance of those who turn to Him for stability. Just as He knew Adam and Eve would bring sin into mankind, He knew the government officials would turn from Him and engage in more sinning.

However, just as God had predetermined a plan for our salvation through Christ, He has also prepared a plan for our security in this lifetime. How do I know this? We can see it throughout history.

God sent Moses when the people were in bondage to Egypt. God sent Gideon, Barak, Jephthah and Samuel when in bondage to the Philistines and Moab. It goes on and on. God loves His people and prepares a way for their deliverance. Now to answer the question of “What is God doing today?”

I believe we are seeing a generation of people who are not afraid to stand up and declare, “I am tired of being captive to the economy and I’m ready to fight for my future.” It is through these bold people like Joshua and Caleb who saw the giants but declared, “Let’s go up and possess the Promised Land,” that God will lead to a life of success.

We see more people seek God to discover their talents and use them to glorify Him, produce wealth and bless the lives of others. For instance, businesses should declare they serve God and He is the foundation to my life and success. One local business in my area comes to mind – a restaurant that opened up where they come out at the beginning of the lunch and dinner hour and pray over the meal and proclaim their belief in God.

This business is always packed and will be successful because they have taken a stand to pass on not only blessing to people, but also acknowledgement of God.

So as I close out, ask yourself these questions:

• Is what you’re looking for more about what you want or what God wants for you?

• Do you believe God has a plan for your life only you can fulfill?

• Does it stir your heart when you see hurting people and cause you to think about ways to help them?

• Do you want to please God more than achieving any success in life?

You see, to have everything God has for you, it requires giving God everything you have.

