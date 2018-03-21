Tales from the Past: Mayor Don Fox calls move to Castle Heights a ‘sure thing’ in 1996

The picture published on the front page of the Lebanon Democrat on March 20, 1996 shows an old rundown building with several windows busted out and shrubbery grown up out front.

Representatives of the two companies bidding on the renovations, Landmark Realty Services and Manous Consulting and Design, presented designs and figures of their proposals to the Lebanon City Council’s Project Feasibility Committee, and Fox said after the presentations the council could vote unanimously to support the project.

“I think the community has rallied around this thing, and Lebanon wants that building,” Fox said. “After tonight, I’m sure it will be restored.”

City Hall, formerly Castle Heights Military Academy Main and before that Buchanan Hall in honor of Castle Heights Military Academy founder I.W.P. Buchanan, was built in 1908 and served as the principle administration building for the school for almost 80 years.

Founded in 1902, the school soon built a renowned reputation for preparing young students for higher education.

Even at its closing in 1986, Heights still maintained the distinction of having well above 90 percent of its graduates go on to enroll in college and university study.

At the peak of its enrollment in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the school was attended by as many as 800 cadets.

A rigid and disciplined academic curriculum, a broad-based and well-diversified athletic program and a military environment designed to promote and teach responsibility attracted elementary and high school age students to the campus from virtually every state in the U.S., as well as a number of foreign countries.

Listed among the thousands of Heights alumni are distinguished educators, corporate leaders, lawyers, doctors, members of the clergy and a number of public officials, including former Vice President Albert Gore Jr.

Fox talked about how he felt Lebanon residents were for the project, which was to be funded through a sinking fund and would not require a tax increase.

“Everyone that I’ve talked to has said the people on the street are overwhelmingly for the city moving up on Castle Heights, so I feel really good about it,” said Fox.

Nowadays, Lebanon residents can visit City Hall any weekday and see the renovations that were approved in 1996.

