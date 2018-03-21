Bill Haslam: Tennesseans serving other Tennesseans

Recently, we launched a social media campaign highlighting Real TN Stories, using the hashtag #servingTN. These stories come from all departments in state government, but the common theme is that Tennesseans are being served in ways the citizens of our state deserve and appreciate.

Please visit tn.gov to read the stories of how departments are making a real difference in the delivery of government services in our state and making a real difference in the lives of Tennesseans every single day.

Tennessee will lead the nation in efficient and effective government and these stories are proof of that.

I want to highlight a few of the stories for you. Ty Jordan benefits from a clinic in our Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. He says a power chair helps him be more independent, allowing him to go places and do things on his own. DIDD’s seating and positioning clinic helps maintain the chair and installed reverse capability so he can truly move in any direction.

There is a touching story about how our Department of Tourist Development helps Tennesseans with colorblindness enjoy the brilliance of our landscapes through special lenses in scenic viewers. The citizens’ reactions to what they see explain their feelings better than we ever could with words.

Farmer Tony Stubblefield describes how walking for his health helped lead to a Project Diabetes grant from the Department of Health to build a walking track at a community center in Lincoln County. And Army veteran John Allen, who fell on hard times, describes how a job center in the Department of Labor and Workforce Development got him on track.

The list goes on and on.

Such stories often go untold but we think you should know about them.

Government’s job is to provide services to people that they can’t get on their own. And the stories behind those services involve dedicated public servants – Tennesseans looking out for Tennesseans.

One of the highlights of our jobs for Crissy and I is to recognize state employees who provide outstanding service to the state and their fellow Tennesseans. Last month, we held a luncheon at the Tennessee Residence where we honored 22 state employees who provide efficient and effective state services every day. I’ve always said the team with the best players wins, and the state employees we’ve honored help us win. The honorees at the luncheon were selected by their departments’ leadership to receive this biannual award.

By exceeding expectations, creating innovative solutions or improving processes and services, state employees help provide taxpayers with the highest quality service at the lowest possible cost. We have a lot of these stories to share that we know you’ll be glad to learn about. Please visit tn.gov to learn more about how our public servants are helping you.

Bill Haslam is governor of Tennessee.