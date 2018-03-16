Ann Haney: Balancing life and the working world

As Christians we often equate serving with working when it comes to our jobs or titles in the workplace. The workplace is an excellent place to serve and show the love of Christ and often the only church some will ever see. So indeed, loving others in the workplace is not only commendable, but also required. However, the subject of loving others more than yourself is often misunderstand. Many assume it means taking whatever treatment is handed them either in relationships or work environment as a means of putting others above themselves.

Many think staying in bad situations is a sacrifice that promotes true discipleship, yet we must ask does it promote the free life Christ has paid for us to live? Do our religious rules cause us to continue to pay the sacrificial price Christ has already paid, through the persecution of the cross, by enabling the abuse of others as a means of some religious duty to be Christ-like or staying in situations that we clearly know are not bringing good fruit from our lives nor helping others grow in their own lives?

We do understand sacrifice will indeed be necessary, but is it some credit to our lives to remain in situations that clearly keep one from walking in freedom and happiness? The question then arises, should all sacrifice be pleasant? No, for if it was it would not be sacrifice. Let’s look at a simple example… Your cranky neighbor has fallen ill and unable to mow his yard. To mow his yard displays as an act of good will in a needy situation and demonstrates sacrificial love. In this case, it is truly a sacrifice, because it is not an easy job. It is work.

Let’s say, on the other hand, your cranky neighbor underpays the lawn care company often failing to pay them at all, allowing the yard to become overgrown, claims he can’t afford it, and he doesn’t like to mow himself. To mow his yard, in this instance, you become an inhibitor of the problem in which he uses you to exercise his freedom and steal yours. Freedom is found in serving others in need but not becoming their crutch so they can be carried continually.

We often see this same behavior in the workplace. Good people with good morals devote themselves as sacrificing employees to the point of sacrificing family, health and happiness. They will often do this out of fear of losing their job, sometimes through intimidation factors of powerful businesses, or they may just simply stay because their good heart exceeds their good judgment when it comes to exercising the freedom Christ meant them to walk.

Fear should never be allowed to control any situation. I must add a note here in regard to good businesses – they will treat their employees as if they, themselves, were the employee with the same fairness they would expect in regard to all things.

When they raise leaders, instead of servants, they raise revenue, they raise morale, they gain respect, and they keep employees. If fear remains in control, freedom will never be found. Likewise if a good heart exceeds good judgment, freedom will also be lost. But I have created a mess, you might say, you can’t see my finances.

Let me ask you this. Is your current job moving you out of your mess or just keeping you from losing ground? If you’re just holding position and not progressing toward

freedom, it’s time to move. You’ll never move if you haven’t opened the door to look for another opportunity. Most people can’t see through closed doors.

If Christ indeed called you to freedom and your situation is not leading you toward it, then it is truly time to do a life evaluation and decide who and what is deflecting you from running the true course of obedience you have been called to. “You were running superbly. Who cut in on you, deflecting you from the true course of obedience?” Galatians 5:7.

Now, it is important to look at another aspect of this message as to not misunderstand what true freedom is. Freedom is not freedom to live any way you want that brings pleasure to only yourself. Freedom is indeed grown by serving one another in love. You can actually destroy your freedom by living selfishly.

“It is absolutely clear that God has called you to a free life; Just make sure you don’t use this freedom as an excuse to do whatever you want to do and destroy your freedom. Rather use your freedom to serve one another in love; that’s how freedom grows,” Galatians 5:13-14.

Can I tell you, there is no situation too big that God cannot get you out of? Look at your life and ask yourself some tough questions:

• Is the job I am doing today helping me exist or helping me advance?

• Is my daily lifestyle negatively affecting my health?

• What contributing factors add to my daily stress?

• Do I have to trade one positive, health, for another positive, finances?

• Do I live above my means?

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney Ministry’s vision helps women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.