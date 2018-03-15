Sinclaire Sparkman: Saint Patrick’s Day truths

On Saturday, many will celebrate the special day we call Saint Patrick’s. It is custom in America to dye food, beer and even rivers green, wear ridiculous green garb and speak about Irish culture in celebration of some Catholic guy that apparently chased all the snakes out of Ireland.

While the missionary man Saint Patrick was indeed a hero of spreading Catholicism in a pagan land around 400 A.D., the anniversary of his death, March 17, became more about Irish identity in early America than a celebration of his religious efforts.

What Patrick did was help Irish people accept Christianity by appealing to them within their own culture, so as the patron saint of the Emerald Isle it makes sense this day’s traditional feast was chosen as a time to tout Irish culture in America.

As far as how he became the patron saint, the story goes something like this: Patrick lived sometime around 400 A.D., a time that was rife with change and unrest in Ireland. Before this time, the island was untouched by Roman conquest, but civil unrest was well underway with the upsetting of rulers one after the other.

Missionaries were arriving in Ireland as well during this time and Patrick was among them. He was a bit different, though, because he had previously been a slave on the island and learned much about the customs and culture. Paganism was the main religion, with large bands of druids holding most of the religious power and kings subscribing to pagan ideals.

Patrick was ordained bishop by the pope in 431, and started his Irish journey a year later. He is revered among the Irish still today largely because his method included a respect for the things the people cared about. For example, he used the shamrock, something used in druidic culture to avert evil spirits, to describe the holy trinity of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit in one being. And he built places of worship around what people already considered sacred in true Catholic conquesting style.

As far as paleontologists can tell, there were actually never snakes in Ireland after the Ice Age, according to overall fossil finds. There is no evidence of serpents slithering across the island while Patrick lived, so many believe the story about his prayer that expelled reptiles into the ocean was actually meant for the druids or pagan ideals as a metaphor.

Patrick was indeed a missionary of the Catholic church, spreading the gospel of Christ, converting the people and fighting off the inset pagan ideals, but he was never officially canonized by the pope, though he is generally accepted as the patron saint of Ireland.

Also, blue was used as the national color of Ireland around the time of Henry VIII claiming to be its king, but it was the Irish rebels that rose up against the crown of England that used green to identify with their homeland. The color came up again around the time of the French Revolution in the late 1700s, and solidified itself after the emigration to America after the Great Famine of the mid-1800s.

Celebrating the feast of St. Patrick’s Day then became a full on celebration of all things Irish culture. Cities with large populations of Irish immigrants, like Boston, New York and Chicago, staged huge parades and parties, even dyeing the river green in Chicago since 1962. The New York parade is still hailed as one of the largest in the United States. This is how the holiday became separated from its roots and associated with moresecular themes.

As a day generally associated with drinking and wearing green, take some time to remember that this day is not only about guzzling that green beer, it is about celebrating the culture of the Irish and retaining the pride that defines the people.

