Xavier Smith: March Madness is back

Normally, the discussion would be all about what’s likely to take place on the basketball court – who has the best chance of winning, who’s likely to make a Cinderalla run or which player has the best chance to make an impact. However, this year’s tournament has a cloud over it thanks to everyone’s favorite organization – the NCAA itself.

Last year, the FBI shocked everyone when it announced a surprised indictment against coaches at some of college athletics’ biggest schools, including Oklahoma State University, Auburn University, the University of Arizona, University of Southern California and more.

Agents also claimed some coaches took bribes from sportswear companies and agents to steer players to certain schools, which were ultimately funneled to players and their families.

The scandal is the biggest the NCAA has faced in college basketball, which has been seen as the battleground sport against the NCAA’s amateur status for players and their inability to get paid for performance, despite bringing millions of dollars to the NCAA, especially during this time of the year.

I’ve argued that college athletes should be compensated, even if that simply means they have the ability to market themselves and get paid, such as for autograph sessions or appearances. That wouldn’t cost the university any more money, and would give the athletes the ability to earn money, rather than receive a simple handout.

In terms of the NCAA Tournament, three of the teams most heavily eyed during the FBI investigation – Oklahoma State, Louisville and University of Southern California – were completely left out of the 68-team field, although a strong case could be made for all three teams. Two other teams, Auburn and Arizona, made the tournament, but received lower seeding than many believed they should.

The situation highlighted the NCAA’s power over college athletics and its unwillingness to relinquish some of that power to the people that make it the most money.

Obviously, the NCAA knows these student athletes can make money from their status. So, why aren’t they allowed to? Until 2013, largely due to ESPN’s Jay Bilas, the NCAA’s merchandise website allowed searches for specific player replica jerseys and merchandise.

Even with all the issues surrounding the NCAA and several big-name programs, this year’s tournament has the ability to be one of the best in recent years. Obviously, I’m picking the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, and I feel 100 percent confident in my pick.

I won’t give away too many secrets, but I have Virginia, Michigan State and West Virginia joining my Tar Heels in my Final Four as of now, although that will likely change in the next 24 hours.

It’s been an amazing college basketball season and I contend nothing comes close to it, including college football. Cheers to March Madness.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.