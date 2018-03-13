Ruth Correll: Gardening for the pollinators

Plants, on the other hand, depend on pollination. It is an essential ecological survival function. Without pollinators, the human race and all of earth’s terrestrial ecosystems would not survive. Of the 1,400 crop plants grown around the world, including those that produce our food and plant-based industrial products, almost 80 percent require pollination by animals.

Animal pollinators include bees, bats, butterflies, ants, beetles, flies, moths, hummingbirds and others. Visits from pollinators result in larger, more flavorful fruits and higher crop yields. In the U.S. alone, pollination of agricultural crops is valued at $10 billion annually.

There is much concern regarding the decline of some of our most important pollinators. Scientists are studying honeybees to determine the cause of their death and decline. The prevailing theory among scientists in the EPA, USDA and the global scientific and regulatory community is that the “general decline in number of pollinators is related to pests, pathogens, poor nutrition due to loss of foraging habitat, pesticide exposure and general loss of habitat.”

When planning your gardens this year, you might consider helping the pollinators and providing some plants, which are beneficial to pollinators. Following some simple steps can help create a pollinator-friendly landscape around your home or workplace.

Use a wide variety of plants that bloom from early spring into late fall. Help pollinators find and use them by planting in clumps, rather than single plants. Include plants native to your region. Native plants are adapted to the local climate, soil and native pollinators. Do not forget night-blooming flowers help support moths and bats.

Eliminate pesticides whenever possible. If you must use a pesticide, use the least-toxic material possible. Read labels carefully before purchasing, as many pesticides are especially dangerous for bees. Use the product properly. Spray at night when bees and other pollinators are not active.

Plant a butterfly garden. Include larval host plants in your landscape. If you want colorful butterflies, grow plants for their caterpillars. They will eat them, so place them where unsightly leaf damage can be tolerated. Accept that some host plants are less than ornamental if not outright weeds. A butterfly guide will help you determine the plants you need to include.

Native bees can benefit by leaving dead trees, or at least an occasional dead limb, to provide essential nesting sites. Make sure these are not a safety hazard for people walking below. You can also build a bee condo by drilling holes of varying diameter about 3 -5 inches deep in a piece of scrap lumber mounted to a post or under eaves.

Butterflies need resources other than nectar. They are attracted to unsavory foodstuffs such as moist animal droppings, urine and rotting fruits. Try putting out slices of overripe bananas, oranges and other fruits, or a sponge in a dish of lightly salted water to see which butterflies come to investigate.

Learn more about pollinators. Get some guidebooks and learn to recognize the pollinators in your neighborhood. According to Albert Einstein “If the bee disappeared off the surface of the globe, then man would have only four years of life left. No more bees, no more pollination, no more plants, no more animals, no more man.”

For more information, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit extension.tennessee.edu/wilson. Ruth Correll, UT Extension-TSU Cooperative Extension agent in Wilson County, may be reached at 615-444-9584 or acorrell@utk.edu.