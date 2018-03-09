Ann Haney: One-stop shopping goes beyond the norm

Since then, we have seen many stores mimic this on a smaller scale, “claiming one-stop shopping,” but they, in fact, offered a bare minimum of products for customers.

Kohl’s shoppers may have noticed a decrease in inventory in their favorite local store in the past few months. Don’t worry. They are not going out of business, but they could be revamping its structure of business.

Kohl’s has recently announced in an effort to get more shoppers to visit their stores. It’s decreasing inventory and sharing store space with grocers who would like to take participate. One such store that has accepted the proposal is Aldi.

Will this happen in all areas of the country? No. However, it will happen in some, and it just may be here in Middle Tennessee.

Each store will still operate independently of one another but will allow for the convenience of shoppers to buy that pair of shoes they needed and pick up the milk on the way out the door, all without finding another parking spot.

Consumers may wonder exactly how this will work since one will be found inside the other. The answer is quite simple. Each will still have its specific area of entrance, own carts, checkouts, employees and management.

So if you are wondering how procedure applies regarding their usual shopping policies, they will most likely continue to be the same. The biggest hope in this new endeavor is to create an ease of availability for consumers while creating more traffic flow for these retailers.

So if you have been a Walmart one-stop shopper fan in the past – get ready to broaden your horizons and check out the competition.

