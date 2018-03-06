Xavier Smith: Reliving the memories

Cumberland University alum Josh McCausland was our wedding videographer and I can’t speak highly enough about the job he did capturing all the special moments from the wedding.

As Lindsey and I watched the video, all of the emotion from that day came rushing back, but I loved reliving the day, which was probably the most emotional day of my life.

One of the things Lindsey points to from the wedding is the fact I cried several times throughout the ceremony and reception. I have even admitted I was a bit more emotional than I figured it would be, but some things you just can’t help.

One of my more emotional moments came during the mother-son dance, which features me crying on my mother’s shoulder for the half of the dance to “Sadie,” by The Spinners.

As we watched the dance, Lindsey noticed I was quiet and almost frozen and she asked why I was so emotional during the dance. Obviously, my mom means the world to me, but there were other reasons for the tears.

My father died in January 2017. I hadn’t really had to deal with death of any of my close family up until that point, and being 25 years old, it rocked me. You see death all over the place, but you never really know how it feels and impacts people until you go through it.

It taught me a lot of lessons, however. It taught me that no day is promised and your entire world could change in an instant. More importantly, it taught me to cherish every moment and appreciate every one around you.

One of the things I enjoyed about my wedding was the amount of time I got to spend with my close friends, some I met in college and some I’ve known since childhood. Regardless of how we met or how long we’ve known each other, they are my brothers.

I generally enjoyed just being around all of my friends at the same time. I realized these occasions would be rare, especially as we all enter the next phase of our lives.

Likewise, I understood that time with my family and family friends and loved ones I’ve known all of my life is something that would never happen again.

My friend Alex Hutto told me it would be an emotional day because of those sentiments and I don’t think he’s ever been more right about anything.

The tears that fell on my mom’s shoulder were the culmination of all of those feelings and the selfish desire to want to hold onto the happiness I felt just a little longer, but realizing some things are simply out of my control.

Fortunately, I have the ability to relive the memories no matter how much the world changes.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.