Shelly Barnes: Three ways to cut costs, spend less while in college

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, public four-year, in-state costs in 2015-16 for students totaled $19,189 and tuition and fees was only 46 percent of the total costs; room and board was the remaining amount. Add in other costs such as fun, clothing and toiletries, and tuition and fees are an even smaller percent.

You can save money on these “other” costs while in college. Let’s look at three strategies used by college students and you can choose which one fits your lifestyle the best.

Small items add up. We often pay attention to large purchases, but may not notice when we spend small amounts of money. However, small purchases that we make regularly do add up, and it can make a big difference over time. Look how much these purchases add up over a year.

Do any of the following expenses resonate with you?

• One snack item per day at $1.25 is $465.25.

• One 20-ounce cola per day at $1.50 is $547.50.

• Parking meter charges for eight hours a week at $1 per hour adds up to $416.

• A pack of cigarettes per day ($5.50 per pack) costs $2,011.15.

• Lunch out five times a week at $8 per lunch costs $2,080.

Multiply these amounts times four years of college and the amount of student loans needed to cover these costs is significant. Stepping down how often you incur these costs helps. Think about what small costs you have regularly and what action you’d like to take to save money.

Big expenses matter. Rent, internet fees, insurance and cellphone plans are common, big-dollar items for college students. Before signing a contract for any of these items, take time to comparison shop. For example, apartment leases vary significantly in college communities depending on where the apartment is located, amenities, size and more. Decide what you specifically need versus want, compare prices and consider alternatives before you sign a lease.

Plan your discretionary and fun spending. College is a wonderful opportunity to try new experiences and have fun. You want to have your money last all year so that you can continue to have fun in the spring, and not run out of money in November. Plan how much money you can comfortably spend each week.

Here are some tried and true student strategies:

• decide how much you want to spend on Friday night or for fun during the week and carry cash for this amount. When the cash is gone, the spending stops.

• keep receipts in an envelope and add up the amount each week.

• use a budget sheet to fit your needs.

• use a budgeting app to track spending.

Whether you pay attention to small amounts, comparison shop for big items or plan your fun, you can spend less while in college and ultimately save money for yourself. Using these saving strategies will allow you to set aside money in a savings account for those unexpected costs and opportunities that are sure to arise. College is the perfect place to build your saving habits – you can do it and reap the benefits.

To learn more about cutting costs for college and to take the Tennessee Saves pledge, visit tennesseesaves.org.

