Cooking with JoJo: A pleasant peasant dish fit for a king

Over time, beef bourguignon (boor-gee-nyawn) has become a French classic found in more refined restaurants and has also changed slightly through the years.

In this recipe, I chose to use sweet peppers in place of the more traditional carrots, sliced onions rather than pearl onions and also a can of diced tomatoes instead of tomato paste. The dish uses the French technique of cooking known as braising, which uses both searing and stewing in liquid, in this case, red wine and beef stock, which makes it ideal for slow-oven or stove-top cooking.

What you’ll need:

• 1 tsp. butter.

• 6 slices of bacon, diced.

• 2-3 pounds of beef, any choice, cut into chunks.

• 1 tsp. flour.

• ½ tsp. dry thyme.

• 1 tsp. salt.

• ½ tsp. coarse black pepper.

• 2 cups beef broth.

• 2 cups red wine of choice.

• 1 can diced tomatoes.

• 2 large green peppers, sliced.

• 3 cups mushrooms, sliced.

• 2 onions, sliced.

In a stockpot on medium high heat, cook the bacon until the fat has rendered. Remove the bacon, and set it aside.

Add the beef in small batches and sear in the bacon fat on all sides and remove. Reduce the heat to medium and add in peppers and onions, and cook for 10 minutes or until tender.

Add the beef and bacon back in, and sprinkle with salt, pepper, thyme and flour. The flour will act as a thickener. Add beef stock, tomatoes and wine to almost cover the meat and veggies.

Cook on low heat covered for about four hours to reduce the stock and to cook out the alcohol.

For the last step, add in butter and sliced mushrooms, and cook for 20 minutes.

Cooking the mushrooms at the end prevents them from becoming mushy and keeps their texture.

Served with boiled and lightly seasoned new potatoes or by itself, the beef will melt in your mouth, and the decadently rich broth is worth the wait and pairs well with, you guessed it, a glass of red wine.

Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.