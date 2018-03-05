John McMillin: Publix, employees continue to raise bar for local giving

Once again, Publix and Publix employees have gone above and beyond most fundraising campaigns by raising more than $129,000 to help our local United Way fight for income stability, educational resources and health, while also helping those less fortunate in our own hometowns.

It’s worth noting each of our local stores, one in Providence Commons in Mt. Juliet, one in north Mt. Juliet and one in Lebanon, raise at least seven times as much as an average company campaign. I remember the first time I saw a Publix check to our United Way. The check was for well more than $50,000, and it was their way of introducing themselves to our community. Up until that point, we only had one other company that came close to that level of fundraising.

They have truly been wonderful partners to our UWWUC, and soon, they will have another location in the Upper Cumberland section of our service area in Cookeville. Needless to say, we’re excited to welcome another store to one of our communities.

I would like to ask that the next time you shop in Publix, you take the time to simply say thank you for all they do. They also raise funds and materials for other nonprofits and concerns, just so you know, so we are especially grateful for all their support and their generosity.

Their founder was once asked how much money he thought he’d be worth if he hadn’t given so much away. His reply was quick and sure. He said, “…probably nothing.”

John McMillin is president of the United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.