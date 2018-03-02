Ann Haney: Walmart not leader in low prices

For many years now, Walmart has prided itself as a leader in low prices, but this is no longer the case. As a matter of fact, for quite some time, investigative shoppers may have noticed generic brands might have even been a few cents higher than name brands that shared shelf space with the product. Why? Consumers in general think generic is always cheaper and have a tendency to spontaneous buy without ever looking at the price.

But what does a few cents matter? Nothing if we are talking about 10 people, but a lot if we are talking about millions.

What about online grocery shopping with the new buzz of convenience that delivers to your door? How does the competition measure up?

First of all, if you are not familiar with grocery shopping from your computer, you might want to check it out. It can prove to have its benefits. Some of these include time savings by offering to-your-door delivery, as well as money savings with no in-store pick up required.

For some, this convenience can prove to be a great plus, allowing for more time to do the things they consider crucial while having dinner arrive at the door. As far as the competition, Walmart was beat out by Amazon when it came to online grocery items. Especially liked by consumers was, of course, Amazon Prime, which brings the bonus of at-the-door delivery in two days.

It might come as a surprise to some that Aldi has entered the scene as an online shopping experience. Although not coupon friendly, Aldi has long been known for low prices on numerous items, making them a lead in consumer’s choice. The Aldi online experience might not yet be available in the immediate area, but keep your eyes and ears open. It will soon make an appearance as another consumer resource to great savings at the click of the mouse.

So where does that leave Walmart? Walmart vows to keep a close eye on its prices and continue to be competitive to other retailers as the online buzz of grocery shopping continues.

For now, keep comparing but get ready. Big changes are on the horizon for grocery shopping trends.

