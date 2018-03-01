Sinclaire Sparkman: Potholes, potholes everywhere

Even as we enjoy the mild beginnings of March, the potholes created during our humble snowmaggedon near last month’s beginning only seem to grow worse as rain washes away the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s efforts to patch up those nasty things.

My car recently developed a short in the driver-side speaker. It cuts in and out and only works at random. Sometimes, a bump will give it just the right connection to return the well-rounded sound, but often I’m left waiting and wondering when I’ll hit just the right pothole to set it right. I’ve been having quite the time deciding to hit the numerous potholes out there and possibly get full sound or swerve to avoid them and risk hearing only rhythm guitar during my favorite solos.

The decision to swerve or hit potholes head on has become much more frequent lately, and I grew curious as to why we have to deal with these monstrosities each and every year. I began to look for someone to blame.

My first thought, of course, was TDOT. If only our roads were repaired faster, I would be able to leave my speaker clarity up to random chance rather than have to pull out my best maneuvers every time I hit the road this season. With a little research, I found out where I should really focus my anger, winter weather and closed asphalt plants.

Basically, a pothole is formed because water seeps into tiny cracks in the asphalt and freezes, expanding the pavement. When the water evaporates, the pavement collapses and a pothole is left behind. We deal with so many potholes in the winter and spring because of the constant freezing and warming that takes place.

That’s all well and good, but shouldn’t road crews be equipped to fix the potholes to keep us from driving like drunkards just to save our tires and alignments? Yes, TDOT is hard at work fixing potholes early in the year, but we keep getting potholes because the best patch mixture, a hot asphalt mix, isn’t available until the weather warms up. Asphalt plants are closed during winter months, so crews compensate with a cold mix to patch the roads, which doesn’t stick to the road as well during cold wet conditions and just isn’t as durable as the hot mix.

So, that’s just the way the cookie crumbles, or the asphalt, as it were, during the colder months of the year.

When asphalt plants open again in the spring, they and TDOT certainly have their work cut out for them.

Until then, drivers do have a chance to get compensation for damages caused by potholes. Fill out a claim for damages form at treasury.tn.gov/ClaimsAdmin/Tort.html and hope for the best. A police report will be needed for incidents of this nature, as well as two estimates of damages. The claims office will then review the case to decide if the state had reasonable time to fix the pothole. With new potholes popping up every day, a claim of this sort is unlikely to come to fruition, but I figure it may be worth a shot if your tires look like shredded cheese at the end of a workweek, or you end up sideways in a ditch because of a pothole.

Or if legal action doesn’t seem like a favorable course, road-quality activists have been known to get creative with pothole art, some of which are unmentionable here, but others happen to be delightful for all but those responsible for refilling the potholes.

In a handful of places around the globe, people have planted tall flowers in potholes to alert motorists to their presence. I’d hate to be the person who has to uproot the peaceful pothole planter, but at least most cars would be more apt to drive around them. In my case, then I’d have to decide between destroying a beautiful flower or finally going to get my speaker fixed.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com.