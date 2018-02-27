Xavier Smith: Teachers with guns

Mandatory or voluntary

I fully believe if teachers in schools were to carry, it should be on a voluntary basis, only after extreme vetting for a few, but not all teachers. The vetting should include background checks and mental examinations, which should happen every semester and during each summer.

Teachers already carry a heavy burden when it comes to our children, and adding a serious responsibility like this should only be for the willing and capable.

I’ve also read about arming teachers and school personnel in a fashion similar to secret flight marshals. Students wouldn’t know which teachers have guns, and a person attacking the school wouldn’t know either.

As much as I like and respect this idea, I seriously doubt parents wouldn’t want to know if their child’s teacher has a handgun in the classroom.

Funding

I’ve read both sides of the funding argument, and I fully believe if the government wanted to fund arming teachers, they should and would find a way to do it. It may result in more taxes in some form, or allocation of collected taxes, but it would happen.

I’ve seen some teachers argue they would rather have more funding for educational purposes, and not for something they argue shouldn’t be their responsibility – stopping gunmen.

Uniqueness

One of things I thinks gets lost in all of this discussion, or any national discussion for that matter, is the differences between local school districts and states.

For example, Wilson County Schools officials have pushed for a technology overhaul, estimated at $15 million, for at least three years with little traction.

One of the pushbacks they received is the model district, Mooresville Graded School District, is about one third the size of Wilson County, meaning there are certain differences and hurdles in implementation.

Likewise, when different outlets report about gun-related or school safety practices and policies, there are more factors that have to be taken into account than just what’s on the surface.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said Monday that Wilson County schools are garnering attention and interest from surrounding counties because its one of the few, if not the only, county that provides at least one armed school resource officer at each school. Wilson County high schools have four armed school resource officers.

What if’s

There are plenty of “what if’s” that would come with arming teachers and school personnel in any situation. The biggest for me, which is why I believe examinations should happen three times per year, is because we’ve seen trained, veteran police officers kill unarmed citizens.

One could argue the citizens’ actions mirror how some students act in schools, believe it or not. What happens when that “bad apple” teacher has a bad day and loses it? Who takes the blame?

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.