John McMillin: Nothing like a move to declutter and refocus

After all, who wants to pack and move more than they need? We recently encountered this process when we moved our United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland office.

Formerly, we were at 102 E. Main St. in Lebanon, just off the public square. I’ve been with UWWUC since 2004, and that location has been home for the entirety of that time. It’s been convenient. Our landlord was supportive, gracious and understanding. Still all things must eventually change. At first, even though we only need a relatively small amount of space, the task seemed daunting because of the amount of stuff we had accumulated through the years. When you’re a nonprofit, people tend to give you things whether you need them or not because, well, you’re a nonprofit, not to mention the amount of paperwork that collects in every nook and cranny.

Oh sure, we have document destruction policies that help cut down on much of the paperwork, but there were files on ideas we thought about implementing at one time or another. There was correspondence from various entities that we just hated to send to the shredder. There were chairs and lamps and pictures that were given to us, and those items we “might use” at some time in the future. I suppose I’m admitting that my wife is correct; I am a packrat.

So, we finally admitted that the eight-year-old printer sitting in the corner of one office would probably never be used again. We donated the much-loved chairs and artwork to one of our community partners, and we threw stuff away. In fact, we threw away more than truckloads of outdated materials, posters, floppy disks and other ancient technology. We worried we might give the shredder service employee a heart attack from shock.

I have to say it was a much-needed cleansing. As we packed box after box of files and employee campaign materials, we found ourselves getting re-energized, partly because we felt like we were taking the first steps to joining the paperless movement. No longer would we feel the need to keep old floppy disks and zip drives. We were streamlining, and it felt good.

Box by box, our things, much downsized, were hauled to a new location. We accomplished so much downsizing, in fact, our movers were finished in less than two hours. Of course, the travel time in moving may have helped, since we just moved to the other side of the Lebanon Public Square, because, let’s face it, there’s only so much change you can take at a time.

Our new location is 104 W. Main St., conveniently located near the public square.

John McMillin is president of the United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.