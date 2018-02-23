Linda Alessi: On my way, what did I see?

Nature provided all the elements necessary to achieve this rich, colorful landscape. It required just the right amount of rain, the element of gradual coolness and the natural turn of summer into fall.

I can still remember the exquisite sunsets I could see from my balcony many evenings when I lived in Florida. Driving along the coastline on Route A1A afforded me a perfect view of the wonderful emerald green waters of the ocean. Watching the terns circling and eating the bits and pieces of food that could be found on the beach to nourish them was always a treat. Listening to the ebb and flow of the waters has always been tranquilizing for me. What wonderful gifts for so little cost.

The West had given me a new appreciation for the environment in which I lived. While living in Santa Fe, New Mexico, I would find another way to appreciate what surrounded me. On my way to the hospital where I volunteered, I found a short cut to avoid some of the early morning commuter traffic. What a find. I took a back road, and to my delight, on a stretch of open space can be seen several llamas, grazing or sitting in the sun.

One morning as I waited for a red light to change, my eyes fell on an unusual sight. Crossing the road and darting back and forth were prairie dogs, too many to count, frolicking in the bright sunshine going in every direction with cars stopping to avoid hitting the creatures.

Santa Fe, New Mexico was a revelation for me in many ways. Visitors came there and were welcomed by the majestic mountain ranges namely, the Jemez and the Sangue de Christos, named by the Conquistadors the Blood of Christ. The sights are constant, yet ever changing, with the light of the sun and the cloud formations giving different prospectives and color.

Even more subtle is the vegetation in this part of our wonderful country. Alongside the road, wildflowers of daisies, sunflowers and a lovely violet sprig of heather can be seen. The saltbush, a full bush with yellow buds that flourish and, when they are flowering, causes many to suffer allergic reactions. I guess even beauty can be painful.

The point I am trying to make is to take the time to be immersed in what is around you, adding to the richness in your life. Be aware of even the simplest of things, and continue to be in awe of nature’s creation that is relevant in our well being with hope, beauty and anticipation of what another day may bring.

Linda Alessi is a Lebanon Democrat contributing columnist who writes about life in the golden years.