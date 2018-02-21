Tales from the past: Haunted mansion burns down in 1997

The legendary building was known as a haunted house by locals because of a murder that took place there in 1865.

“There have always been a lot of vandalism problems out there,” said then-Wilson County Emergency Management director David Hale. “Our best speculation right now is that some ghost hunter had been out there and possibly left behind a candle or cigarette.”

G. Frank Burns, historian and longtime local journalist, said the home’s ghostly reputation sprang from the slaying of a physician’s wife in 1865.

Burns described the spacious structure as “one of the county’s older homes.”

“It was pre-Civil War,” he said. “It was probably built around 1840, if not earlier.”

In January 1865, it was the home of Dr. James Dearing White, whose wife was killed by a blow from a hatchet-wielding man.

Like any good mystery, there was at least one strange twist to the slaying, along with several theories about exactly who managed to get away with murder.

The doctor normally slept near the window, according to Burns, who said on the night of the murder, he and his wife had switched places.

“That night, she slept next to the window and was hit in the head with a hatchet. The little boy sleeping with them was not hurt,” said Burns. “Dr. White fought with the intruder and was slightly wounded himself. He grabbed a stick of firewood and hit him on the head, but the man ran from the home and was never identified.”

From there, Burns said, the home and the murder seemed forever linked as local residents kept up a whirlwind of “guesswork” about the crime, fueling its reputation as a haunted house. Countless local residents, often while they were young, would admit to trespassing at the empty house in hopes of catching a glimpse of Mrs. White’s ghost.

Burns said one “highly unlikely” theory was a member of the Ku Klux Klan killed the sleeping woman.

“But Dr. White was a Confederate sympathizer,” he said, adding at the time of the murder, one of the doctor’s sons from a previous marriage served in the Confederate Army.

A second theory, he said, was that the slaying was committed by “a Yankee bushwacker.”

“Some people believed for quite a while that it was a revenge killing by some Yankee bushwaker,” Burns said.

“He said some also contended for years the murder was actually carried out by “a common burglar” based on “rumors that Dr. White kept some gold coins hidden in the home and that’s what the intruder was after.”

Yet another theory is the woman died at the hand of a disgruntled slave, which according to Burns, may have at least some validity.

“The man was said to have had a black face, but you have to remember that back then, criminals would often rub smoot on their faces, a lot like they use stockings now,” he said.

One theory that persisted in the Bellwood community for years, he said, was that a man who continued to live in the area committed the murder.

“People used to say this man never took his hat off, and the reason why was because he had a scar where Dr. White struck him with the firewood, which, of course, he never wanted to see.”

Hale admitted to having heard the ghost stories, and when asked if he thought any ghosts were inside during the fire, he replied, “If there were any ghosts in there, they got awfully hot.”

Jacob Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewsroom.