Xavier Smith: Another episode of ‘Stick to Sports’

I had the same reaction when I saw Fox News’s Laura Ingraham’s comments to NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant last week. Ingraham, in response to comments the duo made about President Donald Trump, suggested the pair should “shut up and dribble.”

It’s no secret how I feel about athletes exercising their voice and influence outside of their respective sporting arenas. We’re all humans, which means we all feel and think, and we’re citizens, which means we pay taxes, so we all have a right to our opinions.

I don’t understand the need for Ingraham to comment on the duo’s comments, especially when Trump has shown on numerous occasions that he is capable of responding to his critics on Twitter – except for Eminem evidently.

The bigger issue is the continuing sentiment that athletes should remain quiet on social issues that affect them and their families and friends, while Trump jumped from his realm of “expertise” as a political figure to suggest that NFL players should be fired. He didn’t stick to politics.

If James were to just “shut up and dribble,” then many people, mostly students, would be without his charitable contributions. His I Promise campaign earmarks $41 million for college for 1,100 Akron students, while his Lebron James Family Foundation spends at least $1 million a year on initiatives and programs.

James even donated $2.5 million – the proceeds from “The Decision – to Boys and Girls Club of America. James donated the proceeds from his most ridiculed moment to charity.

I believe if more athletes ventured outside of their own worlds and were as charitable as James then the world would be a better place. We often criticize those with financial means when they don’t give back to the community, but when it comes to athletes, particularly black athletes, people want them to “stay in their lane.”

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long donated his entire salary to charity, but critics, including Ingraham, were silent when he said he plans to skip the ceremonial trip to the White House following the team’s Super Bowl win. It’s not like Long is silent about his political views.

Long actually defended James with a series of tweets aimed at Ingraham that highlighted various guests that have appeared on the network and spoke on politics – actor Jon Voight, musician Kid Rock, basketball coach Bobby Knight, among others.

My point is the network clearly has no problem with entertainers and other people expressing their political views on network programs as long as they agree with the sentiments expressed, but people with opposing views, such as James, are told to “shut up and dribble.”

“We will definitely not shut up and dribble,” James said.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.