Belita McMurry-Fite: We all matter

He caressed us and graced us and blessed us with His best and allowed us to matriculate on this great earth, where we would come together and live to His glory through all colors, ethnicities, nationalities and creeds through holiness and righteousness, because it mattered to Him.

When you stop and think about it, not one of us can change that.

It is a privilege to be here. We did not ask to be here on earth, but God loved us enough to create us. We look differently, and we all have different sizes, shapes, colors and personalities, but we carry the traits and characteristics of the greatest God there is. When we look at one another, we see in so many ways the face of God.

We have to understand we were put here to love one another and not to hate one another, because we really are our brother’s keeper, and on a daily basis, we should have the desire to want the best for each other, because we all matter.

History within itself through the years has thrown a big blow to God’s original plan because of sin. One of the sins is selfishness, and selfishness breeds other things that are not conducive for society. We owe it to God and to one another to live in peace and harmony, because we all matter.

One day, we will have to give an account of the things done in this body, whether good or bad. The truth is, no matter who we are or where we live or where we’ve been or what we’ve done, we will all stand before God in the end. Before that happens, let’s make sure that we are saved and born again, and let’s live our lives like everyone matters.

We have to be willing to be the game changer – God’s agent – to turn hatred into love and sadness into joy by being happy for one another.

Matthew 5:9 says, “Blessed are the peace makers, for they shall be called the children of God.” This is not a color thing. It’s a God thing. It’s not a political thing. It’s the right thing. Let’s face it. According to God’s will, we have to rejoice with those who rejoice and weep with those who weep, because we all matter.

At the end of the day and at the end of time, it doesn’t matter who we are. We’ll have to leave this world behind with all of its riches and earthly goods. Where will we go? That’s the question. The answer is, we will go to heaven, or we will go to hell. The choice is ours.

How we treat one another will definitely make a difference in where we will spend eternity. Whether we are black or white, rich or poor, business owners or farmers, when we bleed, we all bleed red, and that’s why we all matter.

A rude awakening is coming to many, because those who we feel won’t make it to heaven will, and those we feel will be in hell won’t. Jesus is the final judge.

In light of this fact, negative history does not have to be repeated. With the help of God, from this point on, all we can do is make history better by focusing on His-Story, which matters the most.

If we are willing to take one step at a time to get things done and be willing to sacrifice with a sincere heart, then everyone will benefit, because we all matter.

When one hurts, we all hurt. When one rejoices, we all rejoice. But we all have a heart that God has given us to walk hand-in-hand in love and honor for the cause of Christ. We just have to choose to do the right thing. Time is winding down, and it will all be over. Together, let us show each other through our loving actions that we all matter.

Are you the game changer? Will heaven be your eternal home? Do we all matter to you?

Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite is pastor of Heaven’s View Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.