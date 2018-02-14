Randall Hutto: ‘Place to be’ more than just a slogan

An annual event, the State of the County is meant to give an overview of “where we are” in the county in accomplishments, education, quality of life, public safety, economic development, transportation and more.

My staff and I work diligently to present the most current statistics in each area, and year after year, the successes just keep increasing.

For this particular presentation, I was excited to highlight recent successes such as the opening of the WEMA Norene Station. A much-needed addition to the Norene community, this WEMA station ensures access to emergency services in an area otherwise lacking in both resources and manpower. It was a great day celebrating such a great accomplishment for our county.

One accomplishment in particular that I always look forward to highlighting is the unity of our Wilson County Commission. Oftentimes, it seems as though we sit “divided” as a commission. With issues such as growth, financial management, etc., it is easy to see how division could easily form between districts.

However, our com-mission overall stands united in doing what is best overall for Wilson County. Since 2010, out of 899 resolutions, with 25 votes per resolution, there were more than 17,225 more “yes” votes than “no,” which is pretty incredible.

As always, I am proud to serve the citizens of Wilson County and always enjoy highlighting all that our county has to offer. If you have a group that you would like for me to present to, please feel free to contact my office. I would love to share with you why Wilson County truly is “the place to be.”

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.