Xavier Smith: A little love reminder

“It is always a wonderful thing to have the support of our community and local media. It was really nice talking to you over the phone and thank you for coming out to visit with us. The article was wonderful! Also, thank you for coming to talk to our campers during lunch. That was awesome,” one reads.

“I thought your article covering his memorial service was excellent. It would take several issues of The Democrat to cover all the things he did to help Wilson County and countless individuals. Your article captured that,” another one reads.

“Thank you for reading in both pre-k classes at Byars Dowdy,” reads another.

“Thank you for attending my senior exhibit and helping me bring veteran awareness to the whole community. You did a great job and truly blessed my show beyond belief. Thanks for the opportunity you gave me in helping spread the reality veterans face,” another one reads.

“Thank you so much for your assistance in helping save our farm. You’ve been a friend to us,” another one reads.

These are just a reminder of the greatest benefit I get from working at The Lebanon Democrat – the feeling that I’ve made a difference.

We all want to have superpowers when we’re young. We want to fly over cities, leap tall buildings and see through walls. I think, at our core, we all want to be a hero.

Over time, we realize those superpowers are replaced with the ability to birth and raise children, to smile when your world seems to be falling apart or use your God-given talents, even if they don’t make you jump tall buildings.

These notes are a reminder that someone always has it worse than myself. I just hope through an story, picture or even social media post that I can lighten the load for someone who may really be suffering and in need.

I have the ultimate goal of leaving Wilson County better than I found it, and every time I say it to myself, I feel like it’s a tougher task than the last time. There are days when things happen here, and it seems like the best of it has left.

However, there are also days when I know the best is yet to come, because there are some great people in this city who don’t always get the recognition they deserve – people like Gerald Patton, Centerstage Theatre co-founder Mitchell Vantrease, former Cumberland University student Austin Maxwell, Wilson Books From Birth director Peggy Simpson and countless others who have embedded themselves in this community to make a difference.

These notes are a reminder that everyone needs a little help, sometimes. These notes are a reminder that everyone has a mission, and I hope I’m fulfilling mine.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.