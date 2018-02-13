Cooking with JoJo: Create a hole in one for a winner’s breakfast

Then, I called it a one-eyed monster. The active imagination of a child who loved the movie monsters of that time, the bread and egg were the eye, the centerpiece, the eyelid and a dollop of strawberry jelly for a deliciously neat effect later became a dish I now know to be eggs in a basket or also known as a hole in one.

This simple recipe takes a slice of bread and uses the mouth of a glass to remove the middle. After slowly toasting both sides of the bread and the center over low heat, an egg is slowly cooked in the middle. It is not only delicious, but also a fun way to have breakfast at any age.

What you’ll need:

• 2 slices of bread – a hardy bread like potato or a thick whole grain.

• 4 tsp. of butter, split Kerrygold or any pure butter is best.

• 2 eggs, large farm-fresh, if possible.

• strawberry puree – simply blend 8-10 strawberries, strain out seeds, if desired.

• grape jelly, optional.

• pinch of salt and pepper.

• pinch of rubbed sage.

Lightly spread 1 teaspoon of butter on both sides of the bread. After cutting the centers out, using the mouth of a small glass, add 1 teaspoon of butter to a pan on low to medium heat.

Once the butter starts to foam, add in bread and centers and lightly toast on both sides. Once golden brown, reduce the heat to low. If the bread has soaked up the butter, place a small amount in the middle of the bread before adding the egg.

Crack an egg in the center of each taking care not to break the yolk. The centers normally toast sooner, so they can be removed.

Depending on how you like your eggs, carefully flip each to get a medium hard to hard egg. If you wish for over easy, cover the skillet for about three to five minutes to allow a gentle cook on the top for a nice runny yolk.

Add a pinch of salt and pepper and a pinch of rubbed sage for a hint of sausage flavor.

Plating can be the fun part. The child in me still loves the jelly, or in this case, the fresh berry puree on the egg with the “lid” on top or both a puree of strawberries and good ole grape jelly.

I hope you enjoy and share this fun and tasty breakfast with your children and children at heart.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 3 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.