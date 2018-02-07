Xavier Smith: 'I don't know' is OK

In fairness to her, half the time when I say it, I probably know the answer and just don’t feel like explaining the answer because I’m sure more questions will come. But, the other half of the time, I generally don’t know the answer.

I’ve always been curious about things – how things operate, how certain cultures form, what’s taken place in history to shape our world. I’ve also always been very persistent about finding answers when challenged or interested in a subject.

I’ve talked about my fourth-grade teacher Ms. Jackie Waters challenging me with a bonus question on a test about how Tennessee got its nickname. I spent probably 30 minutes trying to find the answer, because I wanted to know how the state got this simple nickname.

I say all of that to say this – I have no problem saying, “I don’t know.” In my profession, that’s usually how stories develop – “I don’t know, so let’s find the answer.”

I’m sure most of us have seen the some crazy social media posts – especially in regards to education – these last couple of weeks. I’m all for people expressing themselves, but it seems that a good amount of those posts come from a place of ignorance – simply not knowing.

As a Lebanon High School alum, I will be the first to tell you there’s not a place I would have rather spent four years for high school than 415 Harding Drive. My days were filled with sports, honor classes, accolades, club activities and more.

However, I fully understand and accept that my experience was not the same for a large majority of my classmates or high school students in general. There’s a lot I don’t know from my experience in high school.

I don’t know how it feels to be bullied. At the same time, contrary to some commentary I’ve witnessed, I don’t know what it feels like to be a bully, either.

I don’t know what’s it like thinking the worst about a situation when it involves your child, nor do I know how it feels to try and educate those same children when there’s immense pressure and expectations from people, many of which have only experienced education as a student.

I don’t know what possesses people to jump on Facebook or Twitter and lash out at strangers and people they’ve never met about issues that certainly won’t be resolved online.

If you ask my wife, I’m a very opinionated person and I stand by everything I say. However, I’m all for showing me I’m wrong if I am, and I will thank you for the information.

It seems we, as a society, have a problem with not accepting that we don’t know everything or accepting that our thoughts and solutions may not be the best.

I promise, it’s OK to say, “I don’t know.”

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.