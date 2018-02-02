Nancy Evins: Taking the path to cross over into Jordan

a. Your bid rests on one of two rules. If you don’t play Jordan, then you just redouble with 10 or more points. But without Jordan, a simple redouble is for 10 points or more, and you don’t know whether partner has support for you or not, but two no-trump (Jordan) says you have those 10 or more points plus support for partner.

With this hand, using Jordan, you would bid two no-trump since your nine points plus two doubletons make up the difference. If you choose to bid two hearts, partner does not know your hand but that your points are below 10.

So you get much more information using Jordan.

b. You have neither the points nor the support. Would you again bid two hearts and would partner understand whether it is forcing?

c. I would definitely use Jordan to show points and support. When you find your fit in a major, no need to look for another one.

d. Wow. You tell me. Would you bid two diamonds or pass since it’s not a strong suit?

e. If you bid Jordan to show 10 points and support, will your partner think you have to have four card support? Y’all may have a lot of ‘splaining’ to do.

Now leaving Jordan for awhile, do you remember the column I wrote Dec. 3? Shame on you if you don’t, but it was called I thought I was wrong, but I was mistaken. I need to write another one called I was both wrong and mistaken, and that new column would deal with the issue of giving the wrong discredit to the wrong author.

I had said Frank Stewart wrote a rule I disagreed, with and that was opening a four card major before a five card one. The real author who gave that advice happens to be Alfred Sheinwold in his paperback book, “Five Weeks to Winning Bridge,” on pages 20-21.

The first copyright was in 1959, and I don’t know if it was ever updated.

Those were not the words of Frank Stewart, author and expert player, and I don’t know how I got the authors confused.

Mea culpa, Mr. Stewart, and thank you for stating you would have bid the five-card major first.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.