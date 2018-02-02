Linda Alessi: Reflections on my tonsillectomy

Momma, Poppa and I were home alone. The rest of the family was out doing whatever young people do. That night was outstanding, because my middle-aged parents were left to do the awesome task of preparing a 4 year old for surgery.

All the brand, spanking new clothes were laid out on the dining room table. My sister, Ann the dressmaker, did all the sewing in the family. She made me a new outfit for the special occasion, a velvet black-and-white checkered pleated skirt with straps over the shoulders. A white satin blouse with a Peter Pan collar completed the outfit. New Mary Jane shoes of bright shiny black patent leather were ready to wear.

How could one so young remember such detail? I can almost remember the feeling of excitement and the promise of treats that would come after my visit to the hospital, no longer with tonsils. That was the good part.

Momma and Poppa had explicit instructions. Give Linda an enema. All was quiet and serene until Momma went to the cupboard to get the bag. I had seen it on the shelf but never knew for what it was used. The instrument of pain was emblazoned in my mind for many years after. It was an orange rubber oblong bag with a black screw top. It had an extension tube that seemed to a 4 year old many feet long. They spoke to me and tried to explain just what had to be done. They explained exactly what was to be done. I would have none of it.

Then the race began – them against me. I started to run, first through the rooms on the first floor, kitchen, dining room, living room and washroom that was way back in the house. I avoided the bathroom or even a close proximity to that room at all costs. That was the room where the deed would be done.

My parents were growing weary of chasing me. This called for strategy. My mother was the quick witted of the two. Somehow, I was out maneuvered and found myself trapped. After several rotations around the dining room table, my mother came from one side and my father from the other. My resourceful mother closed me in by pushing the dining room table into the corner. There I was, trapped. She had me. I was in their clutches. They were dragging me, and I was kicking and screaming as they held me. The tears were rolling down my face, and I begged and I pleaded. It took all the strength these two old people could muster to complete a distasteful task. Tears were flowing from Momma and Poppa, but mostly from me.

The next day, still feeling violated by the awful deed, Momma dressed me in my new clothes. No kisses or hugs made me feel any better. Poppa went to work and looked sorrowful. He promised me he would bring home something special that night.

My brother, Lou, made arrangements with a friend, who worked for a butcher, to use the meat delivery truck to take me to the hospital. It was raining when his friend came to pick us up. My spirits were as gloomy as the weather. The three of us sat in the front seat. When the rain started to fall on us through the hole in the roof, my brother found an old umbrella in the back and quickly opened it over our head to keep us dry. We looked at each other and could not help but laugh at our sight. It did help lighten the mood I was in at the time. We entered the hospital, and the rest is pretty fuzzy.

I do remember waking up in a room full of men, young and old. This was not the children’s ward. I could not speak. My throat ached, and these strange faces did not make me feel better. I hoped someone would rescue me from this place. I did not have to wait too long. Lou and my sister, Edith, came for me. I went home and was ready to forgive all that had happened. Maybe it helped getting so many presents and lots of ice cream.

Linda Alessi is a Lebanon Democrat contributing columnist writing about life in the golden years.