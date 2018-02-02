Telling Tales: Are you there, God? It’s me, Becky.

They demonstrate this best in places like church, the library and once during a funeral service. For this reason, we always sat in the balcony during church services.

Even though we sat in the “nosebleed” section, there were occasions where I was surprised we weren’t asked to leave because of the wrestling match going on between our children in the middle of the Lord’s Supper.

No amount of bargaining, stink-eye looks or threats made through clenched teeth made a difference. That only aggravated the situation.

My mother-in-law was always shocked when she attended services with us. As soon as we would leave, she’d share stories of how Jay never made a peep in church, and at 2-years-old, probably could have led the service on his own.

One Sunday, the pastor had just made the last announcement and was leading congregants into the final prayer. I was so excited we had almost made it through an entire service without as much as a peep from our children. As I was about to pat myself on the back and thank Jesus for his divine intervention making my children behave, my youngest snapped me back into reality with a question.

In a tone that could only be described as blaring, he shouts out his query. While the timing was off, it could not have been more appropriate.

“Mama!”

“Quiet, Jack. We’re praying.”

“Mama. I have a question. It’s important.”

“What is it? And whisper.”

“What’s God’s last name?”

“What? God’s last name?”

I came late to religion, so this made me fear the wrong answer would be forthcoming. I searched and searched, and finally, with beads of sweat forming on my forehead, it came to me.

“Mama. What is God’s last name?”

“It’s Christ. I think it’s Christ.”

“No, it’s not.” My husband chimed in. “That’s Jesus’ last name. God’s last name is Almighty. Yep, that’s it. God’s last name is definitely Almighty.”

About this time, I caught the stare of my mother-in-law who was listening in on our conversation with a look of disdain. She got my husband’s attention and gave him that, “You need to be quiet” look. Before I could give her the “You’re not the boss of us” look, the prayer ended.

When I told friends about this conversation, everyone shared a nervous laugh. I’m not sure if they laughed because I thought Jesus’ last name was Christ and Jay thought God’s last name was Almighty or maybe because none of us really knew the answer. I think that question posed by a 5 year old all those years ago was God’s way of telling us to pay more attention in church.

