Sinclaire Sparkman: Forgetting Groundhog Day

Each year, people hoping for good news come out on the special day of Feb. 2, halfway through the winter season, to see if a weather-predicting groundhog will see its shadow.

The mainstream furry foreteller of the weather, Punxsutawney Phil, will poke his head out Friday and if he sees his shadow, we may be in for more of that snowmaggedon weather, as the legend goes.

Human weather predictors say this winter should be a bit colder than last year with plenty of chances for snow. We’ll just have to wait and see if Phil’s shadow lines up with the human experts. As far as history is concerned, the groundhog tends to make random predictions.

It is unclear when exactly Groundhog Day began, but a historical journal entry reveals that Germans held the celebration in Morgantown, Penn. in 1841. It is also said that a group of friends in Punxsutawney, Penn. went out on Feb. 2 to look for groundhogs, which made the newspaper as the “Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” and the group eventually became the official organizers for the day in western Pennsylvania.

Back the 1800s, the holiday was known as Candlemas, a Christian holiday celebrating the presentation of Jesus at the temple forty days after his birth and the purification of his mother, Mary. A big feast is held, and priests bless candles for the coming year on this day. It symbolizes renewal, purification and preparation for the coming year.

Candlemas is also the traditional time in some countries when Christmas decorations are removed, so if you’ve been procrastinating the tree disposal, don’t feel too bad.

Somehow, though, this day has become all pomp and circumstance about a rodent popping out of his head up out of the ground. I had really never heard anything about the traditional Christian holiday until I became interested in Phil’s prediction last year, although the foundation of it is right there laid out in Gospel of Luke. What I did recall is the bit twelve years later when Mary and Joseph lost track of Jesus during the festival of Passover and return to find him in the temple among the teachers.

I guess the feast was more of a Roman Catholic tradition that America seems to have lost to the passing of time, or it was just surpassed in the progress of our culture by cute furry animals seeking their shadows.

Interestingly enough, Phil probably has the roots of his celebration going back farther than what is centered on Christ. Phil’s tradition actually goes back to the habits of hibernating animals.

Before the hibernating groundhogs were put on a pedestal, people would watch the bears to see if they were staying out around this time of year. Hibernating animals do a weather check after a stint of sleep to see if they need to bed back down or if it’s warm enough to come out of hiding. And apparently if it’s sunny and shadows are afoot, there’s cause to go back inside.

If you want to watch Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction, go to visitpa.com/groundhog-day-live-stream.

I’d say if I was a hibernating animal and happened to come out on a chilly day like Friday, I’d hunker down for another stint of winter. Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com.