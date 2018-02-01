Preacher's Corner: We owe it to each other

Unfortunately, our world is in need of this love more than ever before. It is certainly not carried out the way God designed it to be.

God tells us in His word in Romans 13:8 that we are to owe no man anything but to love one another. He who loves one another fulfills the law. I guess some didn’t get the memo on that, because there is so much hate in our society that love seems unheard of and scarce.

Chaos is at an all-time high, and many don’t seem to have a desire to walk together to agree on much of anything. We may not all see eye to eye on various things, and it’s OK to agree to disagree, but at the end of the day, according to God’s Word, we owe each other something, and that something is love.

God is love, and He loves us unconditionally, which is agape love. We are all to express this same God-kind of love to have unity and peace among us. We all matter to God, even if we don’t matter to each other. Therefore, we owe each other love.

God created us in His image, and that’s what matters the most, but we have to realize this. As a human race, we will be most blessed if we would see each other as God sees us, if we would love like God loves us and care like God cares for us. We have to walk in forgiveness as a people to help make a difference and change our world for the better.

Are you walking in forgiveness? How can you say you love God whom you’ve never seen and hate your brother whom you see daily? Love doesn’t keep up with wrongs, love sees no color, but love pleases God. Love covers a multitude of sins. I’m so glad God’s love covers our sins, and I’m glad that Jesus loved us enough to die for our sins.

When we love each other the right way, our children and children’s children will benefit from it even more after we’re gone from the earth. We will leave a strong legacy of love behind for future generations.

We must show our children there is a better way to live and to love other than what they are seeing now. We owe it to them and to each other to carry out this God-kind of love with sincere hearts.

Love really is a mighty splendid thing. Saints of God, we are assured by God Himself, that we are known by our love. We don’t have to walk around with signs on our backs to let others know we are Christians. They will know us by our love.

Are you loving God’s way? Are you receiving more love from others than what you’re giving out? Remember, we owe each other something, and that something is love. Love is patient, and love is kind. God’s agape love endures forever.

Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite is pastor of Heaven’s View Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.