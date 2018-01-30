Xavier Smith: Time to take a stand against bullying

Bullying is something that’s been around as long as any of us can remember, but that doesn’t mean it should be accepted and overlooked as some sort of right of passage for teenagers.

I’m one of the lucky ones. I don’t remember being bullied in school. Of course, I was the butt of some jokes and had embarrassing moments, but I never feared or loathed going to school.

I’m also lucky that I had an amazing support system at home and was able to grow into my confidence over the years. Plus, my sister always talked about my big ears and head so I heard every joke anybody could come up with.

However, I realized and learned over time that not all children were as lucky as me.

After this last week, you’d be naïve to think children in Wilson County don’t see bullying on a daily basis, whether online or at school.

I’m not saying they’re the bullies or getting bullied. They could also be like myself in high school and notice bullying, but not say much until its reaches a certain level that makes you question the point of the whole thing.

When it comes to bullying, everyone is involved, whether they try to remove themselves from the situation or not, and in some cases, turning a shoulder on what’s actually happening only intensifies the abuse, especially when it’s an authority figure that looked the other way.

No child should suffer abuse from another child simply because they’re different or live their life in a way that does not meet someone else’s standards. In a world full of clones, people who will lose themselves to fit in socially, we should embrace any one who has the courage to be themselves regardless of the most popular brand, show or style.

I heard something profound from a recent high school graduate Wednesday. They said people who commit suicide do not want to die, they simply want the pain to end. Can you imagine living in so much pain that you want to end your life?

Life is full of natural pain, such as sickness and death and it’s disheartening when you hear some of the stories of the great lengths children and teenagers will go to bring unjust and unnecessary pain to another person, especially at such a young age.

I’m around high school students fairly often when I’m working at the Roxy Theater, and I can tell you firsthand that some of these teenagers nowadays are extremely sensitive.

When I say sensitive, I mean little things trigger them and turn them into monsters. When I was in school, if we stopped being friends with someone because of something petty, we’d simply move on with our lives.

Now, some people make it their mission to destroy the lives of people they used to call friends.

It becomes an obsession and nobody wins. It’s time for it all to stop.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.