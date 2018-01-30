Shelly Barnes: Heart Month: Friendship benefits your heart health

For heart health, social factors can impact your heart health both emotionally and physically.

According to a recent study published in The Lancet, Harvard researchers showed that anxiety and stress activates amygdala or the brain fear center, which may trigger inflammation and increase the risk of heart attack. The good news is stress reduction techniques such as meditation can reduce the risk of heart disease. Thus, add friendship, happiness and stress reduction to your list for heart health.

Be happy, eat a healthy meal and walk with your friends.

Here’s a sweet recipe to share with those you love.

Friendship Bread

Ingredients

• cinnamon sugar mixture for pans and tops of breads

• 3 cups buttermilk.

• 2 cups oil.

• 6 eggs.

• 1 tsp. vanilla.

• 1 1/4 cups Stevia In The Raw.

• 1 1/4 cups sugar.

• 1 tbsp. cinnamon.

• 3 tsp. baking powder.

• 1 tsp. baking soda.

• 1 tsp. salt.

• 4 cups all-purpose flour.

• 2 3.4 ounces small box instant vanilla pudding.

• 1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts, optional.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray two bread loaf pans or eight mini-loaf pans with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon sugar mixture on the sides and bottom of loaf pans.

In a large bowl, stir together buttermilk, oil, eggs and vanilla. Stir in Stevia In The Raw, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Then, slowly stir in flour and instant vanilla pudding. Finally, gently stir in chopped walnuts.

Pour batter evenly into prepared pans. Sprinkle the tops with rest of the cinnamon sugar mixture. Bake for 45 minutes for mini loaves and about an hour for full-size loaves. Allow to cool completely. Then, gently remove the loaves and pack them into cellophane bags.

To make the cinnamon sugar mixture, stir together ½-cup of sugar with 1 ½-teaspoons of cinnamon.

