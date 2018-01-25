Sinclaire Sparkman: Adventures in Jurassic Park

The first Jurassic Park movie came out when I was two years old. Although I’m not quite sure how old I was when I first watched it, the film was one of the first to ever keep me up at night. I remember misinterpreting sounds in the house as the heavy footfalls of the Tyrannosaurus Rex and imagining the monstrous form bursting through the closet doors of my bedroom, teeth and all. To this day, I am a huge fan of the entire series.

One thing that still holds true is that terrifying T-Rex looks good on screen 25 years later. Even with our super high-definition sets, the dinosaurs look and sound like they’re about to jump right out into the living room. It’s one of the things that retains the greatness of the series, and I don’t think computer generated animation will ever match good old fashioned animatronics, but it takes both to make it really pop.

Speaking of Rexy, that’s what fans call her, rumor has she’ll actually be animatronic instead of purely CGI and play a major role in the new film as well.

Anyway, besides the obvious visual effects necessary to create creatures that went extinct long ago, the movies do more than just frighten audiences. Each film has some specific things necessary to live up to the previous ones. This being the fifth one in the franchise, it’s possible the moviemakers could really try to break free from some of these things. It just depends on how they do it whether or not they can pull it off.

One of the things necessary to keeping the series true is a good vehicle scene. In the first movie we have the electronic jeeps that stop right outside the T-Rex pen and the ensuing chaos from the hungry Rexy which ends with one jeep pushed over the edge into a tree with Tim still inside.

In The Lost World there’s the peeved T-Rex parents that push the RV off the side of a cliff and the unforgettable moment of Sarah falling onto the glass and getting hold of the rope just before the whole thing falls into the ocean.

The third movie was a bit divergent, but there’s still the whole airplane crash followed by the attack from a spinosaurus.

And in Jurassic World there is of course the scene with those round bubble cars, the gyrospheres, which stand up ok to the Indominus Rex, at least for a minute.

Hopefully, the new movie will still give us one of these vehicle-gets-destroyed scenes.

Another thing important to the world of Jurassic Park films is man’s struggle with scientific exploration versus common sense. It’s more than man versus nature here, though the survival struggle is real, there is always the ever-present question, often brought to light by Ian Malcom, of how can man expect to survive if the dinosaurs are brought into modern society.

With all this in mind, I am super excited for the release of the new film on June 22, although I will always return to the original two for a good dino adventure.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com.