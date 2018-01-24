Jacob Smith: The case for coach Calipari

While at Kentucky, his total record as a coach is 264 wins to 58 losses. His winning percentage is second only to the legendary Adolph Rupp at Kentucky. The same night he accomplished this milestone, Kentucky basketball fans were calling for his job.

It’s certainly a down year for the youngest team in college basketball. They fell out of the top 25 rankings for the first time since 2014, while three other SEC teams got a spot on the list. Needless to say, fair-weather Kentucky fans are not happy.

I started watching Kentucky basketball in 2005 because I liked Rajon Rondo, even though my dad insisted he would never cut it in the NBA. I think an “I-told-you-so” is more than warranted at this point.

In 2005, Kentucky started the season ranked as the 9th best team in the NCAA, they finished the season with 22 wins and 13 losses and didn’t make the NCAA tournament. My, what a long way we’ve come.

Smith lost his job in 2007, and the university hired Billy Gillispie, whose biggest accomplishment at the school was developing Tubby Smith’s recruit Jodie Meeks, who was a second-team All-American his Junior season and declared for the NBA draft the year before Calipari came in.

Gillispie had a record of 40 wins and 27 losses during his tenure at Kentucky, and in 2009, he was fired and it was announced that Calipari would be the next head coach.

Calipari was a coach known for his fiery personality at his previous schools, Memphis University and the University of Massachusetts. Both programs had been bottom feeders in their respective conferences prior to Calipari arriving, and he was able to get UMass to an five straight conference championships and an appearance in the NCAA Final Four, and came one game short of a national championship at Memphis.

Both tenures, however, ended in controversy as it was discovered that Marcus Camby was ineligible at UMass and Derrick Rose was also ineligible at Memphis.

When he came to Kentucky, though, Wildcats fans hungry for relevancy were willing to give him a fresh start for a shot at a title, and did he ever deliver.

With the now universally used one-and-done recruiting method, Calipari built a team that has made the NCAA Elite Eight six out of his eight seasons coaching at Kentucky. He won a national championship in 2012 and was runner up in 2014. His teams have been either first or second in the conference every year since he’s been there.

I think there are many fans who started supporting Kentucky during the Calipari-era. There are also several who just forgot what it was like the last few year of Smith’s coaching tenure as well as Gillispie’s few years.

Under Calipari, the Wildcats have been legitimate national championship contenders every year. So lighten up Kentucky fans, it could be a lot worse.

Jacob Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewsroom.