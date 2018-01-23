Cooking with JoJo: Make breakfast social with #BreakfastHash

With just a few inexpensive ingredients, you can turn your breakfast into a hearty and delicious energy-giving meal and all in one skillet. I enjoy bold flavors in all my meals and this recipe is no different.

On a cold morning, this spicy Southwest-inspired hash will not only keep you satisfied, but will also heat up the taste buds with a blend of spices, jalapeños and chorizo.

What you’ll need

• 4 medium potatoes, diced.

• 1 medium onion, diced.

• 2 eggs per person, over easy or as preferred.

• 1-2 jalapeños, seeds removed and finely diced.

• 1-2 jalapeños, seeds removed and sliced into strips.

• 8-12 ounces chorizo.

• 1 clove garlic, chopped.

• 1 tsp. chili powder.

• ½ tsp. cumin.

• ½ tsp. salt.

• ½ tsp. pepper.

• juice of ½ lime.

In a medium hot pan, remove chorizo from the casing, add to the pan and stir to break up the sausage. Once cooked, remove from the pan, leaving the oil from the sausage to be used to sauté the vegetables.

Add in the potatoes and onions and let simmer with the lid on, stirring occasionally until potatoes are tender and the onions are soft. If needed, add olive oil to prevent sticking or burning.

Reduce the heat to low and add spices, garlic and diced jalapeños and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring until diced peppers are tender. Add back in the chorizo and mix thoroughly. Remove the mixture and set aside.

If needed, add a little olive oil to the pan and turn the heat to medium high to cook the jalapeño strips for 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and add salt and a squeeze of lime.

To top the dish off, cook two eggs per person, over medium. Plate the mixture with a squeeze of lime and top with the eggs and add the pepper slices around the edge to add to each bite.

Now this is a breakfast to wake up to and enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.