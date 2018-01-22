Sarah Haston: Five tips to help you start your own business

There are more than 28 million small businesses in the U.S., making up a whopping 99.7 percent of all U.S. businesses, according to the Small Business Administration. When you consider some of the most popular reasons to start a business, including having a unique business idea, designing a career that has the flexibility to grow with you, working toward financial independence, and investing in yourself – it’s no wonder that small businesses are everywhere.

But not every small business is positioned for success. In fact, only about two-thirds of businesses with employees survive at least two years, and about half survive five years. The stage is often set in the beginning, so making sure you follow all of the necessary steps when starting your business can set the foundation for success. Here are five tips to getting started and should not be misunderstood as a step-by-step guide. This is simply a short list to help initiate thoughts.

• Do your research: Most likely you have already identified a business idea, so now it’s time to balance it with a little reality. Does your idea have the potential to succeed? You will need to run your business idea through a validation process before you go any further. In order for a small business to be successful, it must solve a problem, fulfill a need or offer something the market wants.

Have a road map

OK, so you have your business idea, and that’s great. Now it’s time to create a road map to get you there.

• Set a final goal. This could be creating a successful business pitch and acquiring investors, all the way up to establishing a successful company about to debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

• Set milestones. These are mini-goals that need to be achieved on the way to reaching your final goal.

• Set tasks. Map out what you will need to accomplish to reach your milestones. Brainstorm the different components of each milestone, and write them down on a task list.

• Set a timeline. Once you have decided when each milestone needs to be reached, and then when each task needs to be completed in order to meet those milestone deadlines.

• Do one thing every day: Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither are most companies, but they are built by consistent hard work. You need to make your business a priority. Remember that task list we created when we built a road map to success? Use it. Make a promise to yourself to check off one task each day. Remember that timeline? Stick to it. Reassess it if necessary, but set yourself deadlines and consistently meet them.

• Find a mentor: Find someone you admire who has already made the journey you are just starting. They can help you navigate the roadblocks that you’re sure to encounter along the way. This isn’t as hard as it sounds. Mentorships have been the pillar of my success… it has always come naturally for me to seek the advice of others who have traveled the path before me. It is just natural to seek advice from those who have been successful. Reach out into your community and meet people in your industry you can learn from and continue to build relationships with.

• Find your tribe: Nothing quite replaces face-to-face interaction with like-minded, driven people. They can be your inspiration, supporters and friends. Check out your community calendar for networking events where you can easily meet other entrepreneurs in Lebanon and Wilson County.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.