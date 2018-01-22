John McMillin: You can leave a lasting legacy with a bequest

Our usual source of funding comes from employees. Many of you are generous donors who contribute to employee campaigns by giving a dollar or more a week or per pay period to help UWWUC support more than 40 local programs. We also receive occasional financial help from various grants that allow us to give life to special projects and pilot programs, like our Wonder Trails, the Neighborhood Library Program and others.

Still, there are other forms of giving that could help us while possibly helping many in our community leave a lasting legacy. If you will allow me to do so, I’d like to focus on those in our communities who might have the means to consider such a giving, lasting choice.

For those of you looking at leaving a legacy gift, let’s look at a charitable bequest. After a lifetime of giving for many folks, they still hope to make a lasting impact. One way of doing this is by enlisting an attorney to include language in their will or trust specifying a gift to be made to family, friends or United Way as part of your estate plan or they can make a bequest using a beneficiary designation form.

A bequest works in several ways. You can have a percentage bequest and make a gift or a percentage of your estate; you may have a specific bequest to make a gift or a specific dollar amount or a specific asset; or you could have a residual bequest in which you make a gift from the balance of residue of your estate.

How do you go about doing this? A giver may decide to include a bequest to UWWUC in their will or revocable trust. They may designate our United Way as a full, partial or contingent beneficiary of their retirement account such as IRA, 401(k), 403(b) or pension. Another option is to name UWWUC as a beneficiary of their life insurance policy.

Of course, we recommend talking these options over with family and, most certainly, enlisting the help of an attorney to ensure your wishes are met. So even after you’ve done all you can do in this life, you can still leave a lasting legacy which will continue to help others for years to come.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.