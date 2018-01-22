Jack McCall: Television upgrade brings back memories

I can well remember black-and-white television. I can also remember the Sunday evening our entire family loaded up in our pickup truck and went over to a neighbor’s house to get our first look at television in living color. It was a few years before my father brought home our first color set.

My brothers and I grew up watching three channels. Later on, if you had a special antenna, you could pick up Channel 17. Then, still later, Channel 30 came along. But for the most part, it was three channels.

I’m proud to say, my wife Kathy and I raised our three boys on those five basic channels. Not until our youngest graduated from high school in 2002 did I break down and install DIRECTV. That’s not to say I didn’t endure plenty of grief over the years for my unwillingness to go multi-channel via satellite. But I held my ground as long as I could.

Suddenly, we had more than 200 channels. And I promise you, sometimes in the years that followed, I have found myself sitting there after going through the channel menu and thinking, “There’s not a thing on tonight that’s worth watching.”

Then a while back, my youngest son, Joseph, saved the day when he suggested I add the Outdoor Channel and the Western Channel. Happy days are here again.

Not too long ago, I was having a conversation with a young man who finished college last fall.

“What’s your favorite Western? I asked.

He gave me a blank look and responded, “What’s a Western?”

I didn’t know what to say.

“What’s a Western?” Why, no wonder the world is going to Hades in a hand basket. What’s a Western, my eye.

Recently, I was re-introduced to the classic Western series, The Rifleman. Now, there’s a real western for you. Starring Chuck Connors as Lucas McCain, The Rifleman showcases all the drama and excitement of the Old West. Lucas is, what would be called today, a single parent raising his son Mark. Played by Johnny Crawford, Mark is a good boy. I know he is a good boy because his main lines in the series are “Yes sir, Pa!” “Why, no sir, Pa!” “I’m sorry, Pa” and “Sure, Pa!”

When Lucas tells Mark to do something, he does it. Mark is a good boy.

I know of a bunch of childhood actors whose lives turned out to be train wrecks. But I’ll bet Johnny Crawford grew up to be a fine man. He’s got that look in his eyes.

Lucas has this specially modified rifle that fires automatically when he pumps its lever. A ring in the lever affords him great freedom in wielding his firearm. Lucas McCain can pump a dozen rounds through that Winchester faster than a cat can lick his whiskers. He doesn’t have to call on his rifle in every episode, but he rarely goes anywhere without it.

Lucas and Mark seem to spend a lot of time in town. That’s where most of the action takes place. The other two main characters are the sheriff, Micah, Lucas’s trusted friend and “Miss” Millie, who operates the general store.

In most Westerns, the general store operator is a wimpy little man who wears glasses – not so on The Rifleman. “Miss” Millie is a sweet little thing; and, as Mark says, “Purdy, too.” I think Lucas is a little “sweet” on “Miss” Millie. But if he is, there courtship is limited to an occasional invitation out to the McCain Ranch for supper. Lucas is much too focused on raising his son to have much time for courting.

According to Mark, Lucas is a great cook, especially when it comes to baking apple pie. However on the show, Lucas spends precious little time in the kitchen.

In every episode of the Rifleman, an important lesson in life is brought to light. The show usually ends with Lucas pointing out that lesson to his son Mark.

I found I could sit down in front of my television precisely 22 minutes before bedtime; and, if I fast-forwarded through the commercials, I could watch an entire episode of The Rifleman and still get to bed on time.

And the lessons Lucas teaches his son leaves me with the best feelings. I go off to bed with the good thoughts in my head.

Good wholesome entertainment is hard to come by these days – the kind that takes you back to the thrilling days of yesteryear when doing the right thing and living right meant something.

It makes me a little homesick just thinking about it.

Jack McCall is a regular contributing columnist to The Lebanon Democrat.