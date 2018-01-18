Sinclaire Sparkman: #MeToo should include both sides

Basically, some extremists are taking it too far, or at least that’s the general consensus. I don’t necessarily think there’s a “too far” that won’t benefit the overall dialog of a movement millennia in the making, but I do disagree with attempts to lord some newfound self-righteousness over quality people that are themselves the victim of our overly sexualized society.

Before you pin me as an anti-feminist, let me explain a bit about the character of this movement. The whole point of #MeToo, in my mind, is to inspire cultural change, not shame men. It’s actually up to everyone to change the culture of normalized overly assertive sexual behavior. This objectifying behavior is not limited to men, either, so put your shame bullets away and let’s really talk about this.

Women have sat silent and weathered the assaults of men for a long time. That was just part of life. The purpose of #MeToo was to show just how common it is for a woman’s agency to feel undermined. It showed just how many women had lived in a state of uncomfortable silence. Merely airing out that rage that was stomached for so long is of course going to come with some unwelcome consequences for the other side. Sorry, not sorry if you happen to be one of those men who really thought it was your job to make my decisions for me. But I am smart enough to realize that decent men do exist. We are all living with our culture’s very broken ideology about sex.

The ‘silence breakers’ created a solidarity that gave victims of sexual harassment the courage to flip the conversation on shame. Finally, it is recognized by the collective of modern society that the victim is not to blame. It sounds crazy, but finally, women themselves recognize that their own comfort actually matters more than some pervert who thinks it’s his birthright to objectify the entire other gender. The eyes that began to peer blearily into the truth in the late 80s – when sexual harassment was first legally identified as discrimination – are finally clear enough to see this monster of toxic provocative waste.

This is now a time for everyone to own up to sexual misgivings. One of the things both women and men may see is that we have been going about “the chase” all wrong.

Men, you are part of this conversation, and I for one hope you do not shut up about it. Unless both sides decide a new way to feel pursued, to still feel the rush and excitement of a love interest without an imbalance of power, we’re doomed to back ourselves into a corner.

The #MeToo movement is explosive, literally sexually charged and sheds light on an area of the female consciousness that lived in darkness for far too long. What #MeToo is really all about is opening a national – and even international – dialogue about how to normalize our sexually immoral culture.

Men and women are much the same. We have the same desires and the same emotions; we just experience them differently. Much of that has to do with our culture and our learning environment, nature vs. nurture, if you will.

I never doubted that I was female, but when I was young I played with action figures instead of Barbie dolls and enjoyed climbing trees way more than painting my nails. I resisted my sister’s attempts to give me a makeover, and I even sometimes wore boy clothes because they were more comfortable.

Later on in life, I learned about the disparity between genders. It only took one semester of public school for me to realize something was up, but I couldn’t put my finger on it. Once I started dating, it became clear.

When I posted my #MeToo on Facebook I didn’t add a long sob story of any specific incident. I didn’t preach about what it means to stay silent instead of feeling valuable enough to assert your own intentions. In fact, all I said was #MeToo.

We all know that “with great power comes great responsibility.” Both men and women have their own power. Be sure you use yours in a way the respects and encourages one another. That’s the only way we can inspire real change in our culture.

