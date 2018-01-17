Jacob Smith: Looking back on snow days

I remember my junior year at Milligan College in Elizabethton. It was my first year I spent outside of Middle Tennessee, and I was blown away by the amount of snow we got.

My school was near the Appalachian Mountains, so the campus was basically built on the side of a hill, which meant when it snowed, there was no getting on and off campus for commuters.

The first snow day we got, I was pumped. I spent the whole day in my pajamas watching Netflix only getting out of bed to get something to eat. The second day, I started looking for other things to do on campus. The gym was open, so several of us went and played basketball and volleyball.

As the week went on, though, and classes were cancelled each day as the snow continued to fall, I found myself thinking something I’d never think I’d think. I wished school would come back.

You see, after a week stuck in my dorm room with no way of getting off campus due to the ice, I was ready for anything other than a day spent watching Netflix on my laptop. Simply put, I was bored of snow days.

I wasn’t the only one either. About three days into the great Milligan snowstorm of 2016, everyone started getting really creative with all the free time.

We had Nerf gun wars in abandoned classroom buildings; we played beach volleyball variations in the snow, and in an inspired moment, we turned the hallway of the men’s dorm’s third floor into a giant slip and slide.

I remember one night, at midnight, we knew classes were going to be cancelled the next day, so we went out to the hill behind the school’s chapel and slid down it in anything we could find resembling a sled. Several members of the women’s basketball team used a shower curtain so they could all sled down together.

On the last night, when we knew we would most likely have school again the next day, everyone gathered in the courtyard and had a campus-wide snowball fight.

Looking back at it, I remember those things most, getting out in the snow and having fun with my friends, not sitting in the dorm watching Netflix.

If you’re currently on a snow break, I would encourage you to get some friends together and get out in the snow and make the kind of memories you’ll have when you don’t get snow days anymore.

