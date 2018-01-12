Randall Hutto: New Year to bring exciting changes

This is an election year for your local and state government, and I deeply encourage each of you to be involved by casting your vote for the candidates you feel best represent your beliefs.

Oftentimes, I feel we disassociate ourselves from local government. We seem to think the only time to actively participate in government, is every four years during a presidential election. In reality, your vote counts equally as much, if not more, in your local elections because you have a front-row seat to all of the issues that directly affect you as a citizen.

Register to vote. Express your opinions. And most importantly, stay involved.

With that said, Wilson County had quite the responsibility this week as a new representative for the 46th District was selected at a special-called Wilson County Commission meeting. Though county commissioners were the only people who could appoint and vote on the individuals nominated to fill the vacancy in the House of Representatives, pubic comments were allowed during the meeting.

This was a difficult responsibility on your county commissioners. They were not only entrusted with the citizens’ representation in Wilson County, but also the citizens of Cannon and parts of DeKalb counties, as well. I am confident your county commissioners worked hard, as always, and selected an individual who will represent the 46th District in the best possible way.

In addition to the changes coming in local government this year, Wilson County is also bursting at the seams with growth, and the trend is only expected to continue as new businesses make their way to our community. The Expo Center is booming, our school system is thriving, and I cannot wait to see all of the wonderful things to come our way this year.

I pray each of you have had a blessed New Year so far.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.