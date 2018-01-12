Linda Alessi: I wish someone told me

If only someone told me not to bake in the sun at the beach for hours, I would not have these ugly brown spots. If only someone told me to eat slowly and wisely, I would not be fat.

If someone told me to keep my curfew, that first kiss in the park at 9:30 p.m. would not be one of my fondest memories. I wish someone told me falling in love could bring such joy, but also agonizing pain, maybe I would have listened. Then, all the wonderful memories, good and bad, that now sustain me would never have happened.

I wish someone would have told me having children was such an enormous task. They should have told me I would laugh, cry and lose much sleep while they were growing up. They should have let me know the children are only yours for a while to love, train and prepare them for life. They should have prepared me for the pride and disappointments I would experience. I wish someone would have told me love grows only if it is nurtured and does not die even in death.

If someone told me planes crash, driving is dangerous and travelling to foreign countries may introduce you to different people, different ideas I may not have done all these things. If I knew ships sunk, may I never would have gone on more than 30 cruises to foreign lands.

But wait. They did tell me all of this, and I chose to ignore the warnings and went ahead and tried it all and more. I am so grateful I did. I would not have met all the wonderful people along the way. I would not have loved and been loved. I would have missed the wonderful, extraordinary sunrises and sunsets in Mexico, the majestic Alps in Switzerland or the vision of Mount Etna erupting from my room in Taomina, Sicily.

The epicurean delights I enjoyed were so worth trying in various parts of the world. I would have missed walking on the dunes of Cape Cod and tasted the cool salty air at the beach in Wildwood.

Most of all, I would not be blessed with my memories of love, with my dear family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the many great friends I have made along the way. I guess what I am saying is don’t listen. Try it all, and follow your heart.

Linda Alessi is a Lebanon Democrat contributing columnist writing about life in the younger years.