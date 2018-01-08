Sarah Haston: Keys to improving your team’s customer service skills, part 4

Pay the most attention to key touch points, but make sure you have a full view of the customer experience, or you risk lapses in service that can really hurt business.

Give your customers a way to provide feedback. To make sure you learn about the good, the bad, and the ugly experience your customers have, create an easily accessible way for customers to give feedback.

Whether it’s a phone survey at the end of a service call, an email survey sent directly from your CRM tool or a form on the “Contact Us” page of your website, creating a means for customers to give feedback makes it easier for you to learn what needs improvement. It also helps keep unhappy customers from voicing their displeasure on highly visible places like your social media pages.

Whatever steps you choose to take, remember feedbacks important to customer satisfaction. Not only will you discover touch points and skills that need improvement, but your customers will see that are dedicated to providing top-notch, proactive customer service.

Let’s recap:

• Your customer service team is often the face of your company, and customer’s experiences will be defined by the skill and quality of the support they receive.

• Make sure your customer service team is skilled, empathetic and engaged.

• Improve your customer interactions.

• Don’t forget the basics – be polite and use your manners.

• Enhance your customer service strategy. Develop an overall plan to help maintain the skill level of your team and work with them on implementing the basics.

• Look at every touch point. The customer experience and service with the customer must be positive throughout the life cycle of the relationship.

• Give your customers a way to provide feedback. Feedback is the key to excellent customer service.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.