Jacob Smith: A logical conclusion

Paul proceeds to make jokes about the body, all while talking about how serious he thinks the situation is. He concludes the video by saying he just deals with extreme situation through humor.

His video quickly received a lot of backlash from YouTube commenters, and even some celebrities. Almost all of it was negative.

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who isn’t related to the YouTuber, tweeted about the video calling Logan Paul “pure trash.” Another TV-star, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner also tweeted, “You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking.”

Paul quickly took the video down and issued an apology on Instagram and later in another video where he called his actions inexcusable.

Paul came to fame on the social media app Vine, where people could upload six-second videos that were usually funny. I can remember seeing some of his earliest videos that went viral where he was usually making people extremely uncomfortable in some public setting. One of the famous ones involved a girl he was with asking him not to make a scene in the mall, to which he starts screaming, “Is this a scene?” while jumping up and down to get people’s attention.

In short, Logan Paul became famous for being a jerk out in public, and now people are surprised it eventually came to this.

When you make a living posting shocking content online, the people who follow you naturally expect that your content is going to continue to elevate and get more and more shocking. Frankly, I’m not surprised this is where it ended up.

There’s a whole generation of people now who grew up with YouTube, and it’s the same generation that’s been completely desensitized to violence through TV, movies and video games. I’m much a part of that generation. When “Kingsman: The Secret Service” came out last year, I found myself fascinated by the scene in which a character kills dozens of people in a church, because it looked cool.

We not only accept violence in our entertainment, we’ve also come to expect it. Both Aaron Paul and Sophie Turner, who tweeted at Logan Paul for his video, are stars in TV shows that feature extremely graphic scenes. A scene in Breaking Bad famously featured a drug lord cutting the throat of one of his workers with a box cutter, while Game of Thrones features a scene where a character is killed when another character pours an iron cauldron full of boiling gold on his head.

I honestly think Logan Paul can’t completely separate his fiction from reality. I think he sees himself as a content producer similar to TV producers, even though the images he features are very much real. I hope online content doesn’t continue to elevate to new levels of shocking material, but I won’t be surprised if it does.