John McMillin: When disaster strikes, be sure to give wisely

At United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland, we experienced, just a few years earlier, the generosity of our local residents after flooding left many of our neighbors and friends with massive amounts of damage and, in some cases, without a home. For that reason, we would, again, like to share some thoughts on giving during times of crisis from Charity Navigator:

• Give to an established charity: Don’t let an unscrupulous charity take advantage of your goodwill. Find a charity with a proven track record of success with dealing with the type of disaster and in the region in which the disaster occurred. Even well-meaning new organizations will not have the infrastructure and knowledge of the region to efficiently maximize your gift…be sure to get proof that the group is in fact a registered public charity with nonprofit status.

• Designate your investment: Many charities do encourage donors not to designate their gifts so that the charity can decide how best to utilize the money, but depending on your confidence in the charity’s ability to make that determination, you may choose to tell the charity exactly how to use your investment. By designating your gift, you’ll ensure that your donation will be used as you intended. If you are mailing in a check, then write a note in the memo section of the check specifying that you want your gift spent entirely on the current crisis.

• Avoid telemarketers: Be wary of fundraisers who pressure you to make a contribution over the phone. Never divulge your credit card information to someone soliciting you via the phone. Instead, ask the fundraiser to send you written information about the charity they represent and do some research on your own.

• Do not send supplies: We would note that you shouldn’t immediately send supplies unless area crisis management experts specifically ask you to do so. Knowing that people are desperately in need of basic supplies like food, water and shelter, it is hard not to want to pack up and send a box of supplies. But this type of philanthropy is simply not practical or efficient. Even if mail could get to an impacted region, no one is set up to receive these goods, much less organize and distribute them to the victims. Furthermore, charities are often able to partner with companies to acquire large amounts of in-kind donations such as bottled water and new clothing. Instead of boxing up and sending your old clothing, have a garage sale and turn your used goods into cash and donate that to a worthy charity.

Finally, be inspired by social media, but do your own research, and if and when you do give, remember that results take time. Charities must work with area experts and authorities to spend money wisely and do the right thing for everyone involved. For more information about giving during times of crisis, we recommend visiting charitynavigator.org.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.