Ann Haney: Coupon cookies may save a fortune

What better way to assure a return visit than to offer a coupon for possible a “free” item or percentage off of a future meal. What about other restaurants you may be thinking? Will I only receive discounts in cookies at Chinese restaurants?

The answer is no. Herz is proposing that different restaurants offer cookies unique to their cuisine. For example, Mexican restaurants would offer tortilla cookie savings, pita bread cookies and get this – cornbread cookies from Cracker Barrel.

Hmm, sounds like an interesting idea. He proposes to put historical facts on cookies for a learning-while-dining dinner. Will Cracker Barrel get on board with the idea? Who knows what the future holds for the cookie that cuts the cost.

Herz’s idea is definitely a unique one that has great possibilities of bringing excitement to ordinary dinners. After all, we see place mats at pizza parlors with crossword puzzles and games, so why not fun facts and free food in cookies.

So how many people will actually open the cookies and read them? I believe a lot of that depends on when the cookies arrive at the table. For sit-down restaurants, diners generally have a time wait for their food, and a basket of cookies or bread bucks might just make for a great conversation piece while they wait.

Fast-food restaurants might have a harder time getting this to catch on due to the nature of their business – fast. Ideas are endless – food that’s fun and free might just take restaurants to a new level of sales. After all, who doesn’t like a little entertainment with their meal?

As far as the couponing world is concerned, couponers are always looking for easier ways to save money – ones that don’t involve cutting or clipping coupons. They may have just found their answer.

We will have to wait and see if this idea takes off and hits the restaurants in the near future. So next time you order your entrée, and you receive a funky little cookie or bread bite, you might want to break it open before you devour it to see if you are a lucky recipient of a free appetizer or dessert.

