Sarah Haston: Keys to improving your team’s customer service skills, part 1

Bottom line, your customer service team is often the face of your company, and customer’s experiences will be defined by the skill and quality of the support they receive.

A strong company will already have great customer relationships. But a smart company will always ask, “What is good customer service?” Good customer service centers on carefully listening and attending to your customers’ needs and desires. If you are not constantly on the lookout for opportunities to improve your customer service, then your relationships will stagnate.

Here’s what you need:

• Empathy, patience and consistency: Some customers will be irate. Others will be full of questions. And others will just be chatty. You must know how to handle all of them and provide the same level of service every time.

• Adaptability: Every customer is different, and some may even seem to change week-to-week. You should be able to handle surprises, sense the customer’s mood and adapt accordingly. This also includes a willingness to learn – providing good customer service is a continuous learning process.

• Clear communication: Ensure you convey to customers exactly what you mean. You don’t want your customer to think he’s getting 50 percent off when he’s actually getting 50 percent more product. Use authentically positive language, stay cheerful no matter what and never end a conversation without confirming the customer is satisfied.

• Work ethic: Customers appreciate a rep who will see their problem through to its resolution. At the same time, you must have good time management skills and not spend too much time handling one customer while others are waiting. Stay focused on your goals to achieve the right balance.

• Knowledge: Ultimately your customers rely on you for their knowledge of your product. Stay informed enough to respond to most inquiries and know where to turn if the questions become too detailed or technical for you to answer. But don’t be afraid to say, “I don’t know,” either. Customers will appreciate the honesty and your efforts to find the right answer.

• Thick skin: The customer’s always right…right? The ability to swallow one’s pride and accept blame or negative feedback is crucial. Whether your team works directly with customers or looking for feedback on social media, they’ve got to keep the customer’s happiness in mind.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.