Jack McCall: The tale of two owls

As I look back, one night was particularly memorable. We had just retired for the evening to enjoy a peaceful late summer night’s rest. All the lights were out, and all the doors were locked.

At 30 minutes past midnight, we were awaked by a thunderous pounding on our front door. As we both sat up in bed, Kathy annoyingly whispered, “Who could that be?”

As I rolled out of bed, I deeply sighed, “I have no idea.”

I was halfway down the hall headed for the front door when I heard a familiar voice call out, “Daddy, come here and see what I’ve got.”

I turned on the front porch lights. There I beheld, through bleary eyes in full light, our youngest. On his face he wore a look of pride and satisfaction.

On his arm sat a big, fully grown, wide-eyed horned owl.

The first words out of his mouth were, “Isn’t he beautiful?”

The first thought that popped into my head was, “Could somebody go to jail for this?”

The owl was, indeed, beautiful. Upon closer inspection, I noticed he wasn’t sitting on Joseph’s arm. My son had wrapped a sweatshirt around the owl’s talons, and both legs were securely in his grip.

The owl seemed perfectly serene as he observed the goings-on from his “perch.” His big eyes were perfectly round and deeply orange, and he blinked them slowly as he rotated his head cautiously from side to side.

“Where did you find him?” I finally managed to ask.

“He was sitting in the middle of Walnut Grove Road,” Joseph answered excitedly. “I almost ran over him. I think a car hit him. He may have a broken wing. When I jumped out of the truck he didn’t even try to get away. I just threw my sweatshirt over him, and here he is. Isn’t he beautiful?”

There was no denying his beauty. He – or she, I wasn’t in the mood to check – was a magnificent specimen. Somehow I had a feeling the next question was coming.

“What are we going to do with him?” Joseph asked.

I could not remember the last time I was offered a partnership in the middle of the night.

We rummaged through the garage and found a doggie carrier. The owl was carefully transferred to the “cage,” The owl was left to spend the night in our garage.

To make a longer story short, we spent most of the next day tracking down our local game warden, Bob Lowery, to find out how to properly handle the situation. After hearing the details of the story, Mr. Lowery advised Joseph to take the owl back to the vicinity in which he found him and release him, the implication being, “Let nature take it’s course.”

When I was a sophomore in high school, my father set a trap for a varmint that was preying on our flock of laying hens. It seems the hens were taken right before going up to roost. My father had found a couple of kill sights in a level area at the foot of a hill just below the hen house.

So, late one afternoon he staked out a hen and surrounded her with a circle of steel traps, six in all. The next morning he had the culprit, a big, beautiful, horned owl.

It just so happened the Carthage Owls were celebrating football homecoming that coming weekend. On Friday afternoon, my sophomore class 1969 marched triumphantly through the streets of Carthage with a live mascot. Native Americans would have called that “big medicine.” Those of ancient mythology would have claimed, “The football gods smiled upon us.” We beat the stuffing out of the Gainesboro Blue Devils that night.

And there you have it, the tale of two owls.

On the Sunday night after the Saturday night, I, under the cover of darkness, drove my truck down Walnut Grove Road with the caged owl in the back.

I removed the cage with gloved hands from the back of the truck and set it on the ground facing a clearing. I opened the cage door. The owl immediately saw his chance for freedom. He hopped out of the cage and made for the trees. He covered 30 or 40 feet in a flash, half-running, half-flying, staying below the low-hanging limbs of the trees. I noticed that he fully extended both his wings. I felt good about his chances.

I decided Joseph’s truck lights must have blinded him the night before, making him easy to catch. Maybe he had not been injured at all.

I’m not sure whatever happened to the other owl. After the homecoming parade, Sally Bridgewater asked if she could have him. So I fulfilled her request.

The last time I saw that owl he was sitting in a cage eating a chunk of bologna from the late Bo Bridgewater’s grocery store.

