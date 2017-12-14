Kathy Tack: Prepare Him room

Perhaps that is why the aisles at the stores fill with Christmas signs and decorations earlier and earlier each year – We like to prepare ahead of time. Our preparation makes the celebration better, right?

As I was reading through the story of Jesus’ birth, it occurred to me that Mary didn’t get to prepare for her baby’s birth in the same way that most mothers do. She had no nursery to decorate or gift registry to complete. Surely she didn’t anticipate giving birth in a dark, dingy stable, of all places! But Mary was prepared for the birth in a different way. She was prepared in her heart.

Because Mary’s heart was prepared, God used her in a mighty way. Generations would call her blessed because of her role in God’s story. God wants to bless us as a part of His story too. When our hearts are prepared for His plan, we get to experience the wonder of a miracle-working God who is active in people’s lives as much today as He was at the nativity over two thousand years ago.

In order for us to have hearts that are prepared, we need to follow Mary’s example. First of all, Mary was humble. Her response to the angel Gabriel’s announcement was, “I am the Lord’s servant.” She didn’t presume that her plan was more important than God’s. She was ready to serve Him. In her song recorded in Luke 1, she praises God because He “took notice of His lowly servant girl.” Mary’s humility allowed her to be used by God.

The second part of Mary’s example is that she knew God. Her song demonstrates her knowledge of scripture. She knew God because she knew His words and His story. To be used by God, we need to know Him. That means we must know His word. It is easy to assume we know God from what we have heard about Him over the years – but to truly know Him, we must spend time with Him and read His Word. Recognizing His voice means that we are able to hear from Him.

Finally, we follow Mary’s example by be willing. Carrying the Christ child was not an easy assignment. Mary would risk her reputation, and Joseph’s, by being pregnant before marriage. She would suffer as she watched the mistreatment of her Son, even enduring great loss as He died upon the cross. But Mary was willing. “May everything you said about me come true,” she replied to Gabriel. When we are willing to obey God’s call, it means that we accept His plan for our lives – even when it is different from the plans we had for ourselves.

God wants to use each of His children in a way that glorifies Him and blesses us. Is your heart prepared for what God wants to do in you? This Christmas, as you prepare for your celebration, I encourage you to make sure your heart is ready, too.

Kathy Tack is lead pastor of Generations of Grace Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.