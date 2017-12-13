Jacob Smith: Holding a grudge

Well, not really anyway. I’ve seen friends perform at various venues, but I’ve never really gone anywhere with the sole intent of watching somebody I don’t personally know perform music, except once.

The place was Exit/In in Nashville. For the life of me, I can’t remember who the performer was. Probably someone my ex-girlfriend talked me into seeing.

I went with her and another friend who I’ve known since I was little. It’s important to note at this point that I was 22, my friend was 23, and my girlfriend was 20, so two out of three of us were of legal drinking age. My girlfriend got that nice stamp on her hand to signify she was not.

We went in the venue, and I don’t remember thinking much about it except that it was small, and the bathrooms were badly in need of a cleaning.

The opening act came out, and whoever the guy was, he wasn’t very good, and my friend went to buy an extremely overpriced beer.

About 15 minutes after she came back, this big guy with a bouncer shirt on who smelled like he spent all his break time hanging out in the nasty bathrooms came over and asked if he could see my friend’s hand. Satisfied she was of legal drinking age, he then asked to see my hand. Confused, I showed it to him, but still no problem, until he asked to see my girlfriend’s hand.

When he saw she was underage, he looked at me very seriously and said, “You guys have to go.”

He grabbed my shoulder and started pulling me to the entrance, while I tried to ask what was going on. When we got outside, he explained to us he had “seen” my girlfriend take a sip of my friend’s beer.

I have a few problems with this explanation. One, We were in the second row of people on the ground floor while he was standing in the balcony. There’s no way he could have seen what he claimed to see. Second, my girlfriend hated beer. She wouldn’t have taken a sip even if we weren’t out in public.

Despite our attempts, the bouncer was not budging. He claimed to have seen what he said, and he wasn’t going to let us back in no matter what.

So, we cut our losses. We went to a small coffee shop a couple buildings down and complained about our bad luck for the next hour or so.

I’ve never really forgiven that security guy, though, and maybe it’s part of the reason I haven’t been to a concert. When some random guy on a power trip can just kick you out because he’s seeing things, I don’t want to risk spending the money.

The positive of all of this is that I got a really funny story to tell people who knew my girlfriend, “Hey, did you ever hear about the time Hannah got us kicked out of a concert because she’s an alcoholic?”

Jacob Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewsroom.